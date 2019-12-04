Clip art football

College football

GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Oregon at Utah (-6 1/2);46

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan (-6 1/2);54

La.-Lafeyette at Appalachian St. (-6 1/2);56

Baylor at Oklahoma (-8 1/2);p64 1/2

UAB at Fla. Atlantic (-7 1/2);49 1/2

Cincinnati at Memphis (-9 1/2);57 1/2

Hawaii at Boise St. (-13 1/2);64 1/2

Georgia at LSU (-7);55

Virginia at Clemson (-28 1/2);55 1/2

Wisconsin at Ohio St. (-16 1/2);56 1/2

NFL

GAME TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Cowboys (-3) at Bearsw;43

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Panthers at Falcons (-3);47 1/2

Colts at Buccaneers (-3);47

Redskins at Packers (-13);41 1/2

Dolphins at Jets (-5 1/2);45

Lions at Vikings (-13);43

Bengals at Browns (-8 1/2);40 1/2

Broncos at Texans (-9 1/2);42

49ers at Saints (-2 1/2);44

Ravens (-5 1/2) at Bills;43 1/2

Chargers (-3) at Jaguars;43

Chiefs at Patriots (-3);49

Steelers (-3) at Cardinals;43 1/2

Titans (-2 1/2) at Raiders;47

Seahawks (Pick) at Rams (Pick);47

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Giants at Eagles (-9 1/2);46

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments