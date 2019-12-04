College football
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Oregon at Utah (-6 1/2);46
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan (-6 1/2);54
La.-Lafeyette at Appalachian St. (-6 1/2);56
Baylor at Oklahoma (-8 1/2);p64 1/2
UAB at Fla. Atlantic (-7 1/2);49 1/2
Cincinnati at Memphis (-9 1/2);57 1/2
Hawaii at Boise St. (-13 1/2);64 1/2
Georgia at LSU (-7);55
Virginia at Clemson (-28 1/2);55 1/2
Wisconsin at Ohio St. (-16 1/2);56 1/2
NFL
GAME TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Cowboys (-3) at Bearsw;43
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Panthers at Falcons (-3);47 1/2
Colts at Buccaneers (-3);47
Redskins at Packers (-13);41 1/2
Dolphins at Jets (-5 1/2);45
Lions at Vikings (-13);43
Bengals at Browns (-8 1/2);40 1/2
Broncos at Texans (-9 1/2);42
49ers at Saints (-2 1/2);44
Ravens (-5 1/2) at Bills;43 1/2
Chargers (-3) at Jaguars;43
Chiefs at Patriots (-3);49
Steelers (-3) at Cardinals;43 1/2
Titans (-2 1/2) at Raiders;47
Seahawks (Pick) at Rams (Pick);47
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Giants at Eagles (-9 1/2);46
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
