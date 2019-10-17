College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Marshall at Fla. Atlantic (-5 1/2);58 1/2
Pittsburgh (-3 1/2) at Syracuse;51 1/2
Ohio St. (-29) at Northwestern;49 1/2
UNLV at Fresno St. (-15);53
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Houston (-22) at UConn;57 1/2
Florida (-5) at South Carolina;48
Wisconsin (-31) at Illinois;51
W. Virginia at Oklahoma (-33 1/2);63
Purdue at Iowa (-17 1/2);48 1/2
N. Car. St. (-3 1/2) at Boston Coll.;52
Auburn (-18 1/2) at Arkansas;55 1/2
Kent St. at Ohio U. (-7 1/2);61
Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-18);45
Iowa St. (-7) at Texas Tech;55 1/2
Clemson (-24) at Louisville;60 1/2
Cent. Mich. (-11) at Bowl. Green;53 1/2
Toledo (-1 1/2) at Ball St.;58 1/2
TCU (-3 1/2) at Kansas St.;44 1/2
N. Illinois (-2 1/2) at Miami (Ohio);48 1/2
Oregon St. at California (-11);52
Coast. Carolina at Ga. Southern (-6 1/2);45 1/2
N. Mexico at Wyoming (-19 1/2);49
N. Carolina (-3 1/2) at Va. Tech;57
Temple at SMU (-7 1/2);60
LSU (-18 1/2) at Mississippi St.;61
La.-Monroe at App. St. (-14 1/2);67
South Florida at Navy (-14);51 1/2
Minnesota (-28 1/2) at Rutgers;48
South. Miss. (-1) at La. Tech;58
Oregon (-3) at Washington;50 1/2
Tulsa at Cincinnati (-17 1/2);48
Indiana (-5 1/2) at Maryland;59
Buffalo (-17) at Akron;48
Duke at Virginia (-3);45
Baylor at Okla. St. (-3 1/2);68
Charlotte at West. Kent. (-9);48
Missouri (-21) at Vanderbilt;56
Midd. Tenn. St. at N. Texas (-8);59 1/2
Old Dominion at UAB (-16);42 1/2
Kentucky at Georgia (-24 1/2);46 1/2
Arizona St. at Utah (-14);45
Rice (-4 1/2) at Texas-San Ant.;42 1/2
West. Mich. (-9) at East. Mich.;61 1/2
E. Carolina at Cent. Florida (-33);62 1/2
Kansas at Texas (-21 1/2);62
Tulane at Memphis (-4);59 1/2
Colorado at Wash. St. (-13);71
UTEP at Fla. International (-24);52
Army (-6) at Georgia St.;56 1/2
San Diego St. (-8) at San Jose St.;46 1/2
Fla. St. at Wake Forest (-2);69
Michigan at Penn St. (-9);47
Texas A&M (-6 1/2) at Mississippi;55
Tennessee at Alabama (-34 1/2);61
Arizxona at USC (-9 1/2);67
Boise St. (-6 1/2) at BYU;47
Nevada at Utah St. (-21);59 1/2
Air Force (-3) at Hawaii;66 1/2
NFL
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Cardinals at Giants (-3);50 1/2
Texans at Colts (-1);47 1/2
Dolphins at Bills (-17);40 1/2
Vikings (-1 1/2) at Lions;45 1/2
Raiders at Packers (-5 1/2);46 1/2
Rams (-3) at Falcons;54 1/2
Jaguars (-3 1/2) at Bengals;43 1/2
49ers (-9 1/2) at Redskins;41
Chargers at Titans (-2);39 1/2
Ravens at Seahawks (-3 1/2);49 1/2
Saints at Bears (-3);38
Eagles at Cowboys (-3);48 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Patriots (-9 1/2) at Jets;42 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
