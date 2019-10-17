Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Marshall at Fla. Atlantic (-5 1/2);58 1/2

Pittsburgh (-3 1/2) at Syracuse;51 1/2

Ohio St. (-29) at Northwestern;49 1/2

UNLV at Fresno St. (-15);53

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Houston (-22) at UConn;57 1/2

Florida (-5) at South Carolina;48

Wisconsin (-31) at Illinois;51

W. Virginia at Oklahoma (-33 1/2);63

Purdue at Iowa (-17 1/2);48 1/2

N. Car. St. (-3 1/2) at Boston Coll.;52

Auburn (-18 1/2) at Arkansas;55 1/2

Kent St. at Ohio U. (-7 1/2);61

Georgia Tech at Miami (Fla.) (-18);45

Iowa St. (-7) at Texas Tech;55 1/2

Clemson (-24) at Louisville;60 1/2

Cent. Mich. (-11) at Bowl. Green;53 1/2

Toledo (-1 1/2) at Ball St.;58 1/2

TCU (-3 1/2) at Kansas St.;44 1/2

N. Illinois (-2 1/2) at Miami (Ohio);48 1/2

Oregon St. at California (-11);52

Coast. Carolina at Ga. Southern (-6 1/2);45 1/2

N. Mexico at Wyoming (-19 1/2);49

N. Carolina (-3 1/2) at Va. Tech;57

Temple at SMU (-7 1/2);60

LSU (-18 1/2) at Mississippi St.;61

La.-Monroe at App. St. (-14 1/2);67

South Florida at Navy (-14);51 1/2

Minnesota (-28 1/2) at Rutgers;48

South. Miss. (-1) at La. Tech;58

Oregon (-3) at Washington;50 1/2

Tulsa at Cincinnati (-17 1/2);48

Indiana (-5 1/2) at Maryland;59

Buffalo (-17) at Akron;48

Duke at Virginia (-3);45

Baylor at Okla. St. (-3 1/2);68

Charlotte at West. Kent. (-9);48

Missouri (-21) at Vanderbilt;56

Midd. Tenn. St. at N. Texas (-8);59 1/2

Old Dominion at UAB (-16);42 1/2

Kentucky at Georgia (-24 1/2);46 1/2

Arizona St. at Utah (-14);45

Rice (-4 1/2) at Texas-San Ant.;42 1/2

West. Mich. (-9) at East. Mich.;61 1/2

E. Carolina at Cent. Florida (-33);62 1/2

Kansas at Texas (-21 1/2);62

Tulane at Memphis (-4);59 1/2

Colorado at Wash. St. (-13);71

UTEP at Fla. International (-24);52

Army (-6) at Georgia St.;56 1/2

San Diego St. (-8) at San Jose St.;46 1/2

Fla. St. at Wake Forest (-2);69

Michigan at Penn St. (-9);47

Texas A&M (-6 1/2) at Mississippi;55

Tennessee at Alabama (-34 1/2);61

Arizxona at USC (-9 1/2);67

Boise St. (-6 1/2) at BYU;47

Nevada at Utah St. (-21);59 1/2

Air Force (-3) at Hawaii;66 1/2

NFL

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Cardinals at Giants (-3);50 1/2

Texans at Colts (-1);47 1/2

Dolphins at Bills (-17);40 1/2

Vikings (-1 1/2) at Lions;45 1/2

Raiders at Packers (-5 1/2);46 1/2

Rams (-3) at Falcons;54 1/2

Jaguars (-3 1/2) at Bengals;43 1/2

49ers (-9 1/2) at Redskins;41

Chargers at Titans (-2);39 1/2

Ravens at Seahawks (-3 1/2);49 1/2

Saints at Bears (-3);38

Eagles at Cowboys (-3);48 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Patriots (-9 1/2) at Jets;42 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

