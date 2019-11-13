College football
GAMES TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Buffalo (-6) at Kent St.;56 1/2
N. Carolina at Pittsburgh (-4 1/2);50 1/2
GAME FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
La. Tech at Marshall (-4);56 1/2
Fresno St. (-1) at San Diego St.;42 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
UMass at Northwestern (-40 1/2);56
Tulane (-6) at Temple;54 1/2
Indiana at Penn St. (-14 1/2);55
Michigan St. at Michigan (-13 1/2);44
TCU (-3) at Texas Tech;55 1/2
Alabama (-18) at Mississippi St.;61
Kansas at Oklahoma St. (-17 1/2);67 1/2
Wisconsin (-14 1/2) at Nebraska;51
Florida (-7) at Missouri;50 1/2
UTEP at Ala.-Birmingham (-18);44 1/2
Navy at Notre Dame (-7 1/2);54
La.-Monroe at Ga. Southern (-6 1/2);57 1/2
Troy (-7 1/2) at Texas St.;63 1/2
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St. (-13);60
Georgia (-2 1/2) at Auburn;40 1/2
Texas at Iowa St. (-7);66
Memphis (-10) at Houston;69
W. Virginia at Kansas St. (-14);47 1/2
Va. Tech (-5 1/2) at Georgia Tech;51
Kentucky (-10 1/2) at Vanderbilt;41 1/2
Cent. Michigan at Ball St. (-2 1/2);59
Wake Forest at Clemson (-34 1/2);59 1/2
Ohio St. (-52 1/2) at Rutgers;61
Wyoming at Utah St. (-5 1/2);50
Minnesota at Iowa (-3);44 1/2
Syracuse at Duke (-10 1/2);54
Hawaii (-7) at UNLV;74
Rice at Middle Tenn. St. (-14 1/2);47
La.-Lafayette (-28 1/2) at S. Alabama;53 1/2
S. Mississippi (-17) at UTSA;52
Air Force (-10 1/2) at Colo. St.;63
LSU (-21) at Mississippi;65 1/2
Cincinnati (-14) at S. Florida;47
Arizona St. (-3) at Oregon St.;57 1/2
Oklahoma (-10) at Baylor;67
S. Carolina at Texas A&M (-11);50 1/2
Appal. St. (-16 1/2) at Georgia St.;61 1/2
Louisville (-4) at N. Carolina St.;56
UCLA at Utah (-21 1/2);52
N. Mexico at Boise St. (-28);59
Arizona at Oregon (-27);68 1/2
USC (-6 1/2) at California;48
NFL
GAME TODAY
Steelers at Browns (-3);41
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Falcons at Panthers (-5 1/2);49 1/2
Broncos at Vikings (-10 1/2);40 1/2
Jaguars at Colts (-3);43 1/2
Jets at Redskins (-1 1/2);38 1/2
Bills (-6) at Dolphins;40 1/2
Texans at Ravens (-4 1/2);50
Saints (-5 1/2) at Buccaneers;50
Cardinals at 49ers (-11 1/2);46
Bengals at Raiders (-10 1/2);48 1/2
Patriots (-3 1/2) at Eagles;44 1/2
Bears at Rams (-6 1/2);40 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Chiefs (-3 1/2) vs. Chargers;52 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
