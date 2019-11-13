Clip art football

College football

GAMES TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Buffalo (-6) at Kent St.;56 1/2

N. Carolina at Pittsburgh (-4 1/2);50 1/2

GAME FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

La. Tech at Marshall (-4);56 1/2

Fresno St. (-1) at San Diego St.;42 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

UMass at Northwestern (-40 1/2);56

Tulane (-6) at Temple;54 1/2

Indiana at Penn St. (-14 1/2);55

Michigan St. at Michigan (-13 1/2);44

TCU (-3) at Texas Tech;55 1/2

Alabama (-18) at Mississippi St.;61

Kansas at Oklahoma St. (-17 1/2);67 1/2

Wisconsin (-14 1/2) at Nebraska;51

Florida (-7) at Missouri;50 1/2

UTEP at Ala.-Birmingham (-18);44 1/2

Navy at Notre Dame (-7 1/2);54

La.-Monroe at Ga. Southern (-6 1/2);57 1/2

Troy (-7 1/2) at Texas St.;63 1/2

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St. (-13);60

Georgia (-2 1/2) at Auburn;40 1/2

Texas at Iowa St. (-7);66

Memphis (-10) at Houston;69

W. Virginia at Kansas St. (-14);47 1/2

Va. Tech (-5 1/2) at Georgia Tech;51

Kentucky (-10 1/2) at Vanderbilt;41 1/2

Cent. Michigan at Ball St. (-2 1/2);59

Wake Forest at Clemson (-34 1/2);59 1/2

Ohio St. (-52 1/2) at Rutgers;61

Wyoming at Utah St. (-5 1/2);50

Minnesota at Iowa (-3);44 1/2

Syracuse at Duke (-10 1/2);54

Hawaii (-7) at UNLV;74

Rice at Middle Tenn. St. (-14 1/2);47

La.-Lafayette (-28 1/2) at S. Alabama;53 1/2

S. Mississippi (-17) at UTSA;52

Air Force (-10 1/2) at Colo. St.;63

LSU (-21) at Mississippi;65 1/2

Cincinnati (-14) at S. Florida;47

Arizona St. (-3) at Oregon St.;57 1/2

Oklahoma (-10) at Baylor;67

S. Carolina at Texas A&M (-11);50 1/2

Appal. St. (-16 1/2) at Georgia St.;61 1/2

Louisville (-4) at N. Carolina St.;56

UCLA at Utah (-21 1/2);52

N. Mexico at Boise St. (-28);59

Arizona at Oregon (-27);68 1/2

USC (-6 1/2) at California;48

NFL

GAME TODAY

Steelers at Browns (-3);41

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Falcons at Panthers (-5 1/2);49 1/2

Broncos at Vikings (-10 1/2);40 1/2

Jaguars at Colts (-3);43 1/2

Jets at Redskins (-1 1/2);38 1/2

Bills (-6) at Dolphins;40 1/2

Texans at Ravens (-4 1/2);50

Saints (-5 1/2) at Buccaneers;50

Cardinals at 49ers (-11 1/2);46

Bengals at Raiders (-10 1/2);48 1/2

Patriots (-3 1/2) at Eagles;44 1/2

Bears at Rams (-6 1/2);40 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Chiefs (-3 1/2) vs. Chargers;52 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

