GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Northern Iowa at James Madison (-20);47

Austin Peay at Montana St. (-6 1/2);56

Montana (-2 1/2) at Weber St.;54 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Illinois St. at North Dakota St. (-23 1/2);41

Army at Navy (-10 1/2);40

NFL

GAME TODAY

Matchup;Pts.

Jets at Ravens (-16);45

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Buccaneers (-3 1/2) at Lions;47

Bears at Packers (-4 1/2);41

Eagles (-4 1/2) at Redskins;40

Patriots (-9 1/2) at Bengals;40 1/2

Texans at Titans (-3);50

Seahawks (-6) at Panthers;48

Broncos at Chiefs (-9 1/2);46

Dolphins at Giants (-3 1/2);46 1/2

Vikings (-2 1/2) at Chargers;45

Browns (-2 1/2) at Cardinals;48

Jaguars at Raiders (-6 1/2);45 1/2

Falcons at 49ers (-11);47

Rams (-1) at Cowboys;49

Bills at Steelers (-2);36 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Colts at Saints (-9);46

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

