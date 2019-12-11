College football
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Northern Iowa at James Madison (-20);47
Austin Peay at Montana St. (-6 1/2);56
Montana (-2 1/2) at Weber St.;54 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Illinois St. at North Dakota St. (-23 1/2);41
Army at Navy (-10 1/2);40
NFL
GAME TODAY
Matchup;Pts.
Jets at Ravens (-16);45
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Buccaneers (-3 1/2) at Lions;47
Bears at Packers (-4 1/2);41
Eagles (-4 1/2) at Redskins;40
Patriots (-9 1/2) at Bengals;40 1/2
Texans at Titans (-3);50
Seahawks (-6) at Panthers;48
Broncos at Chiefs (-9 1/2);46
Dolphins at Giants (-3 1/2);46 1/2
Vikings (-2 1/2) at Chargers;45
Browns (-2 1/2) at Cardinals;48
Jaguars at Raiders (-6 1/2);45 1/2
Falcons at 49ers (-11);47
Rams (-1) at Cowboys;49
Bills at Steelers (-2);36 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Colts at Saints (-9);46
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
