College football

GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Buffalo (-6 1/2) vs. Charlotte;52

Kent St. vs. Utah St. (-6 1/2);67 1/2

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

N. Carolina A&T (-2 1/2) vs. Alcorn St.;51 1/2

Montana St. at N. Dakota St. (-17);47 1/2

Weber St. at James Madison (-16);47

Cent. Michigan vs. San Diego St. (-3 1/2);40 1/2

Liberty vs. Ga. Southern (-4 1/2);58 1/2

SMU (-3) vs. Fla. Atlantic;70

Fla. International vs. Arkansas St. (-2 1/2);62 1/2

Washington (-3 1/2) vs. Boise St.;49 1/2

UAB vs. Appalachian St. (-16 1/2);48

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Marshall at Cent. Florida (-17 1/2);61 1/2

GAME TUESDAY

Matchup;Pts.

BYU (-2) vs. Hawaii;64

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Matchup;Pts.

Miami (Fla.) (-6) vs. La. Tech;50

Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Mich.;49

NFL

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texans (-3) at Buccaneers;49 1/2

Bills at Patriots (-6 1/2);37

Rams at 49ers (-6 1/2);45

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Panthers at Colts (-7);46

Ravens (-10) at Browns;48

Bengals at Dolphins (Pick);47

Steelers (-3) at Jets;37 1/2

Saints (-3) at Titans;50 1/2

Giants at Redskins (-2 1/2);42

Jaguars at Falcons (-7);46 1/2

Lions at Broncos (-7);38 1/2

Raiders at Chargers (-7);45

Cowboys (-2 1/2) at Eagles;46

Cardinals at Seahawks (-9 1/2);50 1/2

Chiefs (-6) at Bears;45

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Packers at Vikings (-5 1/2);45 1/2

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

