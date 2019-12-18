College football
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Buffalo (-6 1/2) vs. Charlotte;52
Kent St. vs. Utah St. (-6 1/2);67 1/2
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
N. Carolina A&T (-2 1/2) vs. Alcorn St.;51 1/2
Montana St. at N. Dakota St. (-17);47 1/2
Weber St. at James Madison (-16);47
Cent. Michigan vs. San Diego St. (-3 1/2);40 1/2
Liberty vs. Ga. Southern (-4 1/2);58 1/2
SMU (-3) vs. Fla. Atlantic;70
Fla. International vs. Arkansas St. (-2 1/2);62 1/2
Washington (-3 1/2) vs. Boise St.;49 1/2
UAB vs. Appalachian St. (-16 1/2);48
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Marshall at Cent. Florida (-17 1/2);61 1/2
GAME TUESDAY
Matchup;Pts.
BYU (-2) vs. Hawaii;64
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Matchup;Pts.
Miami (Fla.) (-6) vs. La. Tech;50
Pittsburgh (-11) vs. Eastern Mich.;49
NFL
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texans (-3) at Buccaneers;49 1/2
Bills at Patriots (-6 1/2);37
Rams at 49ers (-6 1/2);45
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Panthers at Colts (-7);46
Ravens (-10) at Browns;48
Bengals at Dolphins (Pick);47
Steelers (-3) at Jets;37 1/2
Saints (-3) at Titans;50 1/2
Giants at Redskins (-2 1/2);42
Jaguars at Falcons (-7);46 1/2
Lions at Broncos (-7);38 1/2
Raiders at Chargers (-7);45
Cowboys (-2 1/2) at Eagles;46
Cardinals at Seahawks (-9 1/2);50 1/2
Chiefs (-6) at Bears;45
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Packers at Vikings (-5 1/2);45 1/2
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
