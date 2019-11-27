Clip art football

College football

GAME THURSDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Mississippi at Mississippi St. (-2 1/2);58

GAMES FRIDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texas Tech at Texas (-10);63 1/2

Va. Tech (-3) at Virginia;47 1/2

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. (-3);55 1/2

Kent St. at East. Michigan (-4 1/2);66 1/2

Bowl. Green at Buffalo (-29 1/2);51 1/2

Toledo at Cent. Michigan (-9 1/2);65

Iowa (-5 1/2) at Nebraska;44 1/2

Missouri (-12) at Arkansas;53 1/2

Cincinnati at Memphis (-11);57 1/2

Boise St. (-13 1/2) at Colo. St.;57 1/2

Wash. St. at Washington (-7);64

W. Virginia at TCU (-13 1/2);44

Arkansas St. (-11) at S. Alabama;56

Appalachian St. (-13) at Troy;62 1/2

S. Florida at Cent. Florida (-24);63

GAMES SATURDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Texas St. at Coast. Carolina (-7);53 1/2

Clemson (-27) at S. Carolina;51

Fla. International at Marshall (-7 1/2);49 1/2

Tulsa (-5 1/2) at E. Carolina;61

Indiana (-6 1/2) at Purdue;56

Louisville at Kentucky (-3);53 1/2

Northwestern at Illinois (-8 1/2);43 1/2

Georgia (-28) at Ga. Tech;46

Ohio St. (-9) at Michigan;50 1/2

Wake Forest (-4) at Syracuse;66 1/2

Wyoming at Air Force (-10 1/2);43

Charlotte (-9 1/2) at Old Dominion;50

N. Mexico St. at Liberty (-14);65

Midd. Tenn. St. at W. Kentucky (-8 1/2);49 1/2

UNLV at Nevada (-7 1/2);52

Rice (-7) at UTEP;44

Rutgers at Penn St. (-40 1/2);49

Alabama (-3 1/2) at Auburn;50

Miami (Fla.) (-9) at Duke;47

S. Mississippi at Fla. Atlantic (-8 1/2);54 1/2

Texas-San. Ant.;at La. Tech (-20 1/2);55 1/2

Wisconsin (-3) at Minnesota;47 1/2

UConn at Temple (-28);49

Boston Coll. at Pittsburgh (-9 1/2);52

Maryland at Michigan St. (-22);48 1/2

Baylor (-14) at Kansas;52 1/2

Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-21);45 1/2

Utah St. (-11) at N. Mexico;61

Oregon St. at Oregon (-19);66

Tulane at SMU (-3 1/2);71

Ala.-Birmingham (-3) at N. Texas;50 1/2

Notre Dame (-16 1/2) at Stanford;51

Georgia St. at Ga. Southern (-7 1/2);57 1/2

N. Carolina (-9) at N. Carolina St.;55 1/2

Navy (-8 1/2) at Houston;58 1/2

Iowa St. (-5) at Kansas St.;46 1/2

Texas A&M at LSU (-17);62 1/2

Florida St. at Florida (-17 1/2);53 1/2

Colorado at Utah (-28 1/2);49

La.-Monroe at La.-Lafayette (-20 1/2);68

Oklahoma (-13) at Oklahoma St.;69 1/2

BYU (-3) at San Diego St.;40 1/2

Arizona at Arizona St. (-13 1/2);59 1/2

Fresno St. (-2 1/2) at San Jose St.;65 1/2

California at UCLA (-1 1/2);51

Army at Hawaii (-2 1/2);56

NFL

GAMES THURSDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Bears (-3) at Lions;38 1/2

Bills at Cowboys (-6 1/2);46

Saints (-7) at Falcons;49

GAMES SUNDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Browns (-2) at Steelers;40

Redskins at Panthers (-10);40 1/2

Packers (-6 1/2) at Giants;45 1/2

Titans at Colts (-2 1/2);43 1/2

49ers at Ravens (-6);46

Eagles (-9 1/2) at Dolphins;45

Buccaneers at Jaguars (-1);48 1/2

Jets (-3 1/2) at Bengals;41

Raiders at Chiefs (-10);51 1/2

Rams (-3) at Cardinals;47 1/2

Chargers (-3) at Broncos;38 1/2

Patriots (-3) at Texans;44 1/2

GAME MONDAY

Matchup;Pts.

Vikings at Seahawks (-3);49

-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments