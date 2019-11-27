College football
GAME THURSDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Mississippi at Mississippi St. (-2 1/2);58
GAMES FRIDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texas Tech at Texas (-10);63 1/2
Va. Tech (-3) at Virginia;47 1/2
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St. (-3);55 1/2
Kent St. at East. Michigan (-4 1/2);66 1/2
Bowl. Green at Buffalo (-29 1/2);51 1/2
Toledo at Cent. Michigan (-9 1/2);65
Iowa (-5 1/2) at Nebraska;44 1/2
Missouri (-12) at Arkansas;53 1/2
Cincinnati at Memphis (-11);57 1/2
Boise St. (-13 1/2) at Colo. St.;57 1/2
Wash. St. at Washington (-7);64
W. Virginia at TCU (-13 1/2);44
Arkansas St. (-11) at S. Alabama;56
Appalachian St. (-13) at Troy;62 1/2
S. Florida at Cent. Florida (-24);63
GAMES SATURDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Texas St. at Coast. Carolina (-7);53 1/2
Clemson (-27) at S. Carolina;51
Fla. International at Marshall (-7 1/2);49 1/2
Tulsa (-5 1/2) at E. Carolina;61
Indiana (-6 1/2) at Purdue;56
Louisville at Kentucky (-3);53 1/2
Northwestern at Illinois (-8 1/2);43 1/2
Georgia (-28) at Ga. Tech;46
Ohio St. (-9) at Michigan;50 1/2
Wake Forest (-4) at Syracuse;66 1/2
Wyoming at Air Force (-10 1/2);43
Charlotte (-9 1/2) at Old Dominion;50
N. Mexico St. at Liberty (-14);65
Midd. Tenn. St. at W. Kentucky (-8 1/2);49 1/2
UNLV at Nevada (-7 1/2);52
Rice (-7) at UTEP;44
Rutgers at Penn St. (-40 1/2);49
Alabama (-3 1/2) at Auburn;50
Miami (Fla.) (-9) at Duke;47
S. Mississippi at Fla. Atlantic (-8 1/2);54 1/2
Texas-San. Ant.;at La. Tech (-20 1/2);55 1/2
Wisconsin (-3) at Minnesota;47 1/2
UConn at Temple (-28);49
Boston Coll. at Pittsburgh (-9 1/2);52
Maryland at Michigan St. (-22);48 1/2
Baylor (-14) at Kansas;52 1/2
Vanderbilt at Tennessee (-21);45 1/2
Utah St. (-11) at N. Mexico;61
Oregon St. at Oregon (-19);66
Tulane at SMU (-3 1/2);71
Ala.-Birmingham (-3) at N. Texas;50 1/2
Notre Dame (-16 1/2) at Stanford;51
Georgia St. at Ga. Southern (-7 1/2);57 1/2
N. Carolina (-9) at N. Carolina St.;55 1/2
Navy (-8 1/2) at Houston;58 1/2
Iowa St. (-5) at Kansas St.;46 1/2
Texas A&M at LSU (-17);62 1/2
Florida St. at Florida (-17 1/2);53 1/2
Colorado at Utah (-28 1/2);49
La.-Monroe at La.-Lafayette (-20 1/2);68
Oklahoma (-13) at Oklahoma St.;69 1/2
BYU (-3) at San Diego St.;40 1/2
Arizona at Arizona St. (-13 1/2);59 1/2
Fresno St. (-2 1/2) at San Jose St.;65 1/2
California at UCLA (-1 1/2);51
Army at Hawaii (-2 1/2);56
NFL
GAMES THURSDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Bears (-3) at Lions;38 1/2
Bills at Cowboys (-6 1/2);46
Saints (-7) at Falcons;49
GAMES SUNDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Browns (-2) at Steelers;40
Redskins at Panthers (-10);40 1/2
Packers (-6 1/2) at Giants;45 1/2
Titans at Colts (-2 1/2);43 1/2
49ers at Ravens (-6);46
Eagles (-9 1/2) at Dolphins;45
Buccaneers at Jaguars (-1);48 1/2
Jets (-3 1/2) at Bengals;41
Raiders at Chiefs (-10);51 1/2
Rams (-3) at Cardinals;47 1/2
Chargers (-3) at Broncos;38 1/2
Patriots (-3) at Texans;44 1/2
GAME MONDAY
Matchup;Pts.
Vikings at Seahawks (-3);49
-- Odds provided by William Hill Sports Book and are subject to change
