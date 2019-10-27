USTA Power Tumbling
Moser Gymnast Leaders
at Woodhull, Ill.
FIRST -- Annie Gulick, Melanie Lutgen, Allysa Sadewasser, Kyle Sadewasser, Lucas Sadewasser, Megan Pierschbacher, Madelyn Troester, Ella Davidshofer, Elyse Konrardy, Savanna Lehman, Kaley Polfer, Chloe Smith, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Jessica Kracke, Carlee Batterson, Canaan Corcoran.
SECOND -- Kennedy Collins, Isabel Lutgen, Claire Jaeger, Kendall Wagner, Asanti Britton, Caleb Crane, Destiny Barnhart, Hayden Reimer, Vivian Clar, Griffan Ostrander, Alyvia Snavely, Lindsay Ruchti, Kyla Ries.
THIRD -- Kennedi Bevans, Ella Digmann, Miya Pitz, adalyn Ostrander, Kaja Johnson, Kena Johnson, Scarlett Benesh
