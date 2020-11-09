Monday's transcations

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated RB Jamaal Williams and LB Kamal Martin from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed LB Brennan Scarlett and Kyle Emanuel on injured reserve. Claimed the DE Nate Orchard off waivers from Washington and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve. Released S Doug Middleton. Signed K Alrick Rosas and OL Garret McGhin to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DB Rashaan Gaulden to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Cordea Tankersley to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DR Tashawn Bower to the active roster. Promoted LB Terez Hall and KR Kristian Wilkerson to the active roster.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated CB Bryce Hall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE Trevon Wesco on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated G Isaac Seumalo to return from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed TE Vance McDonald on the reserve/COVID-19 list.