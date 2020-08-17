Monday's transactions

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Chad Sobotka to alternate training site. Activated 1B Matt Adams from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Tyson Miller from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Christian Colon to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Ashton Goudiau from alternate training site. Placed C Elias Diaz on the restricted list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Adam Kolarek from alternate training site. Placed INF Edwin Rios on the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP JoJo Romero to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site and added to active roster. Optioned RHP Roel Ramirez to alternate training site and added to the taxi squad. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled C Luis Torrens and 3B Ty France from alternate training site. Placed C Francisco Mejia and LF Tommy Pham on the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to alternate training site and added to the taxi squad.