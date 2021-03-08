Monday's state basketball results

BASKETBALL
NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 24 12 .667 —
Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½
Boston 19 17 .528 5
New York 19 18 .514 5½
Toronto 17 19 .472 7
Southeast W L Pct GB
Miami 18 18 .500 —
Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½
Atlanta 16 20 .444 2
Washington 14 20 .412 3
Orlando 13 23 .361 5
Central W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 14 .611 —
Chicago 16 18 .471 5
Indiana 16 19 .457 5½
Cleveland 14 22 .389 8
Detroit 10 26 .278 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
San Antonio 18 14 .563 —
Dallas 18 16 .529 1
Memphis 16 16 .500 2
New Orleans 15 21 .417 5
Houston 11 23 .324 8
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 27 9 .750 —
Portland 21 14 .600 5½
Denver 21 15 .583 6
Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12
Minnesota 7 29 .194 20
Pacific W L Pct GB
Phoenix 24 11 .686 —
L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1
L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½
Golden State 19 18 .514 6
Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½
Sunday’s results
2021 All-Star Game
Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150
Wednesday’s games
Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.
Prep
State tournament
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
North Linn 77, South Winneshiek 52
Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Easton Valley 45
Montezuma 64, Lake Mills 61 (OT)
Grand View Christian 54, St. Mary’s, Remsen 49
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull 74, South Central Calhoun 49
College men’s scores
Monday’s results
TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinals
Elon 76, Hofstra 58
Horizon League
Semifinals
Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65
Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
First Round
Rider 78, Canisius 76
Southern Conference
Championship
UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61
Summit League
Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88
Sun Belt
Championship
Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73
Women’s college scores
Monday’s results
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round
Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64
Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67
Big East
Championship
UConn 73, Marquette 39
Big Sky First Round
Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51
N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68
Big South
Quarterfinal
High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63
Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62
Campbell 54, Winthrop 41
Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69
Horizon League
Semifinal
Wright St. 73, Cleveland St. 62
IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46
Mountain West
Quarterfinal
New Mexico 67, Air Force 51
Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46
Wyoming 72, UNLV 56
Summit League
Semifinal
Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55
South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55
Sun Belt
Championship
Troy 73, Louisiana 65
West Coast Semifinal
Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62
BYU 85, San Francisco 55
Hockey
NHL standings
East GP W L OT pts GF GA
N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56
Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76
Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54
Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75
Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69
N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63
New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66
Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75
Central GP W L OT pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48
Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64
Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70
Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80
Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85
Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82
Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54
Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87
West GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47
St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82
Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60
Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58
Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75
Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65
San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88
Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76
North GP W L OT pts GF GA
Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63
Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82
Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69
Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66
Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80
Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93
Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108
NOTE: The NHL realigned divisions this season based on geography. Teams only will face division foes in the regular season. The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs.
Sunday’s results
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO
Monday’s results
Minnesota 2, Vegas 0
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2
Los Angeles at Anaheim, (n)
Montreal at Vancouver, (n)
Tuesday’s games
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Odorizzi on a two-year contract. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on the injured list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Tommy Doyle and Tyler Kinley, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and Lucas Gilbreath, C Dom Nunez, IFs Josh, Fuente, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rogers and Colton Welker, OFs Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard to one-year contracts.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year. Placed utilityman Tim Lopes on 60-day injured list.
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Tyler Beardsley to Sioux City Explorers for INF Josh Allen.
JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Will Anderson pitching coach, Ben Hewett bench coach and Madison Femia first base coach.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto to a contract extension. Named Tom Carcione hitting coach.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of C Isaias Quiroz to the Texas Rangers.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.
WNBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Theresa Plaisance.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with QB Dak Prescott on a new contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Justin Britt.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year contract. Released DB Larmarcus Joyner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered contracts to LB Calvin Munson, CB Nik Needham and CB Jamal Perry.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach. Released WR Cody Core.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed C J. C. Hassenauer.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Carlos Dunlap.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE Pat O’Connor.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Veini Vehvilainen for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned G Veini Vehvilainen to minors Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Designated C Joel L’Esperance and RW Joel Kiviranta for assignment taxi squad. Waived C Justin Dowling.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Matt Bartkowski to minors Iowa (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from minors from taxi squad. Designated D Ben Harpur, C Rem Pitlick and RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment taxi squad.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Matthew Peca from minors from taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived RW Colton Sceviour.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded G Taran Kozun to Wheeling Nailers. Recalled RW Steenn Pasichnuk from loan by San Jose (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Traded D Evan Neugold to Kansas City.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled F Spencer Smallman to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Shawn Bock.
INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun on loan from Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Released G Sean Bonar.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Christopher Brown from injured reserve. Placed F Jared VanWormer on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve. Placed D Connor Moore on injured reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned F Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) and loaned F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Garet Hunt. Placed F Garet Hunt on reserve.
Southern Professional Hockey League
HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Loaned D Ryan Cook to ECHL.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.
DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.
COLLEGE
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.
FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Mellin assistant athletic trainer.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.