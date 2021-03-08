 Skip to main content
Monday's state basketball results
agate

Monday's state basketball results

  • Updated
Basketball clip art

BASKETBALL

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 24 12 .667 —

Brooklyn 24 13 .649 ½

Boston 19 17 .528 5

New York 19 18 .514 5½

Toronto 17 19 .472 7

Southeast W L Pct GB

Miami 18 18 .500 —

Charlotte 17 18 .486 ½

Atlanta 16 20 .444 2

Washington 14 20 .412 3

Orlando 13 23 .361 5

Central W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 22 14 .611 —

Chicago 16 18 .471 5

Indiana 16 19 .457 5½

Cleveland 14 22 .389 8

Detroit 10 26 .278 12

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest W L Pct GB

San Antonio 18 14 .563 —

Dallas 18 16 .529 1

Memphis 16 16 .500 2

New Orleans 15 21 .417 5

Houston 11 23 .324 8

Northwest W L Pct GB

Utah 27 9 .750 —

Portland 21 14 .600 5½

Denver 21 15 .583 6

Oklahoma City 15 21 .417 12

Minnesota 7 29 .194 20

Pacific W L Pct GB

Phoenix 24 11 .686 —

L.A. Lakers 24 13 .649 1

L.A. Clippers 24 14 .632 1½

Golden State 19 18 .514 6

Sacramento 14 22 .389 10½

Sunday’s results

2021 All-Star Game

Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150

Wednesday’s games

Washington at Memphis, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Detroit at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m.

Prep

State tournament

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

North Linn 77, South Winneshiek 52

Martensdale-St. Marys 51, Easton Valley 45

Montezuma 64, Lake Mills 61 (OT)

Grand View Christian 54, St. Mary’s, Remsen 49

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Boyden-Hull 74, South Central Calhoun 49

College men’s scores

Monday’s results

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinals

Elon 76, Hofstra 58

Horizon League

Semifinals

Cleveland St. 71, Milwaukee 65

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

First Round

Rider 78, Canisius 76

Southern Conference

Championship

UNC-Greensboro 69, Mercer 61

Summit League

Oral Roberts 90, South Dakota St. 88

Sun Belt

Championship

Appalachian St. 80, Georgia St. 73

Women’s college scores

Monday’s results

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

Wichita St. 76, Tulsa 64

Cincinnati 78, Memphis 67

Big East

Championship

UConn 73, Marquette 39

Big Sky First Round

Portland St. 71, E. Washington 51

N. Arizona 82, Weber St. 68

Big South

Quarterfinal

High Point 85, SC-Upstate 63

Gardner-Webb 66, Presbyterian 62

Campbell 54, Winthrop 41

Longwood 83, UNC-Asheville 69

Horizon League

Semifinal

Wright St. 73, Cleveland St. 62

IUPUI 56, Milwaukee 46

Mountain West

Quarterfinal

New Mexico 67, Air Force 51

Fresno St. 70, Nevada 46

Wyoming 72, UNLV 56

Summit League

Semifinal

Omaha 69, W. Illinois 55

South Dakota 81, North Dakota St. 55

Sun Belt

Championship

Troy 73, Louisiana 65

West Coast Semifinal

Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62

BYU 85, San Francisco 55

Hockey

NHL standings

East GP W L OT pts GF GA

N.Y. Islanders 25 15 6 4 34 73 56

Washington 24 14 6 4 32 79 76

Boston 22 13 6 3 29 65 54

Pittsburgh 24 14 9 1 29 77 75

Philadelphia 22 12 7 3 27 71 69

N.Y. Rangers 23 10 10 3 23 66 63

New Jersey 21 8 11 2 18 51 66

Buffalo 23 6 14 3 15 52 75

Central GP W L OT pts GF GA

Tampa Bay 23 17 4 2 36 83 48

Carolina 24 17 6 1 35 85 64

Florida 24 15 5 4 34 80 70

Chicago 26 13 8 5 31 82 80

Columbus 26 10 11 5 25 69 85

Nashville 25 11 14 0 22 61 82

Dallas 20 7 8 5 19 56 54

Detroit 26 7 16 3 17 54 87

West GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 22 16 5 1 33 70 47

St. Louis 26 14 8 4 32 83 82

Minnesota 23 14 8 1 29 71 60

Colorado 23 13 8 2 28 70 58

Arizona 25 12 10 3 27 68 75

Los Angeles 23 10 8 5 25 68 65

San Jose 23 9 11 3 21 66 88

Anaheim 25 7 12 6 20 55 76

North GP W L OT pts GF GA

Toronto 26 18 6 2 38 90 63

Edmonton 27 16 11 0 32 86 82

Winnipeg 24 15 8 1 31 79 69

Montreal 23 11 6 6 28 78 66

Calgary 26 11 12 3 25 71 80

Vancouver 28 11 15 2 24 81 93

Ottawa 28 9 18 1 19 76 108

NOTE: The NHL realigned divisions this season based on geography. Teams only will face division foes in the regular season. The top four teams in each division will advance to the playoffs.

Sunday’s results

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 2

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago 3

New Jersey 1, Boston 0

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Dallas 3, SO

Carolina 4, Florida 2

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, SO

Monday’s results

Minnesota 2, Vegas 0

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Edmonton 3, Ottawa 2

Los Angeles at Anaheim, (n)

Montreal at Vancouver, (n)

Tuesday’s games

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Washington, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Vegas at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Carolina, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Odorizzi on a two-year contract. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on the injured list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Tommy Doyle and Tyler Kinley, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and Lucas Gilbreath, C Dom Nunez, IFs Josh, Fuente, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rogers and Colton Welker, OFs Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard to one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year. Placed utilityman Tim Lopes on 60-day injured list.

Minor League Baseball

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Tyler Beardsley to Sioux City Explorers for INF Josh Allen.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Will Anderson pitching coach, Ben Hewett bench coach and Madison Femia first base coach.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto to a contract extension. Named Tom Carcione hitting coach.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of C Isaias Quiroz to the Texas Rangers.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Theresa Plaisance.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with QB Dak Prescott on a new contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Justin Britt.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year contract. Released DB Larmarcus Joyner.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered contracts to LB Calvin Munson, CB Nik Needham and CB Jamal Perry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach. Released WR Cody Core.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed C J. C. Hassenauer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Carlos Dunlap.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE Pat O’Connor.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Veini Vehvilainen for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned G Veini Vehvilainen to minors Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Joel L’Esperance and RW Joel Kiviranta for assignment taxi squad. Waived C Justin Dowling.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Matt Bartkowski to minors Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from minors from taxi squad. Designated D Ben Harpur, C Rem Pitlick and RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Matthew Peca from minors from taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived RW Colton Sceviour.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded G Taran Kozun to Wheeling Nailers. Recalled RW Steenn Pasichnuk from loan by San Jose (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Traded D Evan Neugold to Kansas City.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled F Spencer Smallman to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Shawn Bock.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun on loan from Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Released G Sean Bonar.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Christopher Brown from injured reserve. Placed F Jared VanWormer on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve. Placed D Connor Moore on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned F Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) and loaned F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Garet Hunt. Placed F Garet Hunt on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Loaned D Ryan Cook to ECHL.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.

DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Mellin assistant athletic trainer.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.

