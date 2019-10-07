NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;5;0;0;1.000;155;34
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118
Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123
Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122
Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114
Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94
Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111
Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90
N.Y. Giants;2;3;0;.400;97;125
Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151
South
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152
North
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73
West
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
San Francisco;4;0;0;1.000;127;57
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138
MONDAY'S RESULTS
San Francisco 31, Cleveland 3
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, Noon
New Orleans at Jacksonville, Noon
Houston at Kansas City, Noon
Washington at Miami, Noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, Noon
Seattle at Cleveland, Noon
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
GAME MONDAY, Oct. 14
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
College
STATS FCS Poll
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 5, points and previous rank:
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155);5-0;3899;1
2. James Madison (1);5-1;3704;2
3. South Dakota State;4-1;3611;3
4. Weber State;3-2;3286;4
5. Villanova;6-0;3221;5
6. Montana State;5-1;3043;6
7. Kennesaw State;4-1;2820;7
8. Montana;5-1;2815;8
9. Towson;3-2;2497;9
10. Northern Iowa;3-2;2357;13
11. Furman;4-2;2271;14
12. Nicholls;3-2;2173;16
13. N.C. A&T;4-1;1993;15
14. Illinois State;3-2;1810;10
15. Delaware;3-2;1437;19
16. Central Arkansas;3-2;1391;11
17. Jacksonville State;4-2;1118;21
18. Maine;2-3;1071;20
19. Youngstown State;4-1;985;18
20. Southeast Missouri State;3-2;959;23
21. Princeton;3-0;775;25
22. Stony Brook;4-2;680;24
23. Southeastern Louisiana;3-2;525;17
24. UC Davis;2-4;414;12
25. Sam Houston State;4-2;351;NR
Others: Sacramento State 350, Dartmouth 281, S.C. State 198, North Dakota 195, Austin Peay 114, Yale 88, CCSU 70, Wofford 39, Alcorn State 28, Eastern Washington 26, New Hampshire 24, Tennessee Tech 23, McNeese 20, Houston Baptist 17, Samford 8, UT Martin 7, Elon 3, Georgetown 2, Cal Poly 1.
AFCA Division III Coaches Poll
Records through Oct. 5
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Mary Hardin-Baylor (45);4-0;1315;1
2. Mount Union (8);4-0;1280;2
3. Wisconsin-Whitewater;4-0;1184;3
4. St. John;¤s (Minn.);4-0;1148;4
5. Muhlenberg;5-0;1063;7
6. Wheaton (Ill.);4-0;1023;9
7. Berry;5-0;970;8
8. Wesley;4-0;876;10
9. Bethel (Minn.);4-0;872;11
10. Ithaca;4-0;765;12
11. Wartburg;5-0;716;13
12. North Central;3-1;661;5
13. Delaware Valley;4-1;619;14
14. John Carroll;3-1;592;15
15. Salisbury;3-0;532;16
16. St. Thomas (Minn.);3-1;522;17
17. Redlands;4-0;453;19
18. Johns Hopkins;4-1;419;18
19. Wisconsin-Platteville;4-0;408;24
20. Hardin-Simmons;4-1;370;6
21. Case Western Reserve;4-0;240;25
22. Linfield;2-1;224;22
23. Central (Iowa);4-0;149;NR
24. Susquehanna;4-1;148;NR
25. Cortland;4-0;87;NR
Others Receiving Votes: Chapman 77, Union (N.Y.) 61, Whitworth 60, WPI 52, Texas Lutheran 44, Washington & Jefferson 36, Bridgewater (Va.) 33, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 33, Hope 26, Hobart 24, Hendrix 20, Brockport 19, Mount St. Joseph 15, Wisconsin-La Crosse 14, RPI 12, Wittenberg 12, Illinois Wesleyan 11, Martin Luther 9, Middlebury 6, Wabash 5, Trine 4, Wisconsin-Eau Claire 4, Washington (Mo.) 3, Wesleyan (Conn.) 3, Simpson (Iowa) 2, Western New England 2, Baldwin-Wallace 1, Endicott 1.
AFCA Division II Coaches Poll
Records Through Oct. 5
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Valdosta State (30);5-0;797;1
2. Ferris State (1);5-0;761;2
3. Minnesota State;5-0;733;3
4. Tarleton State (1);5-0;708;4
5. Notre Dame (Ohio);5-0;633;5
5. Ouachita Baptist;5-0;633;6
7. Northwest Missouri State;5-0;610;7
8. Lenoir-Rhyne;5-0;587;8
9. Slippery Rock;5-0;524;10
10. Indianapolis;5-0;523;11
11. Colorado School of Mines;5-0;486;13
12. West Chester;5-0;411;14
13. Pittsburg State;5-0;406;15
14. Wingate;5-0;362;16
15. Central Missouri;5-0;352;17
16. Indiana;5-0;288;19
17. Colorado State-Pueblo;4-1;262;18
18. Bowie State;5-0;236;20
19. Grand Valley State;4-1;211;9
20. Texas A&M-Commerce;3-1;174;21
21. Kutztown;5-0;161;24
22. Harding;4-1;158;22
23. Minnesota-Duluth;4-1;127;12
24. Truman State;5-0;101;NR
25. West Florida;4-1;53;NR
Others Receiving Votes: Angelo State 44, Virginia Union 19, East Stroudsburg 13, West Texas A&M 8, Carson-Newman 7, Ashland 5, Eastern New Mexico 2, Henderson State 2, Dixie State 1, Missouri S&T 1, Saginaw Valley State 1.
NAIA
Records through Oct. 5
;Record;Pts;Pvs
1. Morningside (17);4-0;392;1
2. Kansas Wesleyan;5-0;361;4
3. Marian (Ind.);4-0;357;6
4. Concordia (Mich.);5-0;352;5
5. Grand View;6-0;338;7
6. Benedictine (Kan.);5-1;297;2
7. Northwestern (Iowa);4-0;294;8
8. College of Idaho;4-0;285;9
8. Saint Francis (Ind.);3-1;285;3
10. Lindsey Wilson;5-0;273;10
11. Cumberlands (Ky.);4-0;235;11
12. Southeastern (Fla.);4-0;212;12
13. Saint Xavier (Ill.);2-2;195;15
14. Dickinson State;4-1;191;13
15. Montana Western;4-0;188;16
16. Langston;3-1;171;17
17. Evangel (Mo.);5-1;155;18
18. Ottawa (Ariz.);5-0;129;20
19. Keiser;5-0;112;22
20. Reinhardt;4-2;108;21
21. Siena Heights;4-1;85;19
22. Montana Tech;3-1;81;23
23. Bethel (Tenn.);3-2;64;14
24. Baker;4-2;46;24
25. MidAmerica Nazarene;5-1;44;NR
Others Receiving Votes: Sterling 15, Cumberland (Tenn.) 6, Bethel (Kan.) 2.
Prep
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2019 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. WDM Valley (9);6-0;108;1
2. Cedar Falls (2);6-0;96;2
3. WDM Dowling;5-1;89;3
4. Ankeny Centennial;5-1;76;4
5. Bettendorf;5-1;69;5
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;5-1;53;7
7. Des Moines Roosevelt;5-1;38;9
8. Southeast Polk;4-2;25;6
9. Ankeny;3-3;19;10
10. Johnston;4-2;10;NR
Others receiving votes: Waukee 8. Sioux City East 5. Fort Dodge 4. Marion Linn-Mar 2. Marshalltown 1. Cedar Rapids Prairie 1. Dubuque Senior 1.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Western Dubuque (7);6-0;105;1
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2);6-0;99;2
3. Solon (1);6-0;86;3
4. CB Lewis Central (1);6-0;82;4
5. Eldridge North Scott;5-1;58;5
6. Independence;6-0;49;7
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;5-1;45;8
8. Norwalk;5-1;30;9
9. Dallas Center-Grimes;5-1;20;10
10. Washington;5-1;14;6
Others receiving votes: Glenwood 8. Harlan 5. Carlisle 2. Pella 1. Spencer 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waukon (10);6-0;109;1
2. Clear Lake (1);6-0;99;2
3. Algona;6-0;87;3
4. Greene County;6-0;73;4
5. Waterloo Columbus;6-0;61;5
(tie) Des Moines Christian;6-0;61;6
7. O-A BCIG;6-0;45;8
8. Nevada;5-1;28;NR
9. Monroe PCM;5-1;27;9
10. Monticello;5-1;4;NR
(tie) Sioux Center;4-2;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 2. Van Horne Benton 2. Spirit Lake 1. State Center West Marshall 1. Tipton 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dike-New Hartford (6);6-0;101;2
2. Van Meter (2);6-0;92;3
3. West Lyon (2);6-0;80;4
4. Western Christian;6-0;74;8
5. West Branch;6-0;62;5
6. South Central Calhoun (1);6-0;59;6
7. Treynor;6-0;52;7
8. West Sioux;5-1;45;1
9. Sigourney-Keota;6-0;24;10
10. Iowa City Regina;5-1;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Panora Panorama 5. Underwood 2. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 1.
Class A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. West Hancock (11);6-0;110;1
2. St. Ansgar;6-0;98;2
3. North Tama;6-0;79;3
4. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac;6-0;64;7
5. Grundy Center;5-1;60;4
6. South O'Brien;6-0;56;8
7. Edgewood-Colesburg;5-1;47;9
8. Earlham;5-1;37;10
9. Woodbury Central;5-1;22;NR
10. South Winneshiek;5-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 6. Brooklyn BGM 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Sloan Westwood 4. Hinton 1.
Class 8-Man
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (10);6-0;108;1
2. Remsen Saint Mary's (1);6-0;94;2
3. Turkey Valley;6-0;88;3
4. Audubon;6-1;72;5
5. Easton Valley;6-0;59;6
6. Anita CAM;6-0;51;9
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard;5-1;27;4
8. Harris-Lake Park;5-1;26;8
9. East Mills;6-1;21;NR
10. HLV, Victor;5-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Lenox 13. Newell-Fonda 10. Janesville 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4. Springville 3. Lone Tree 2. Lamoni 2. Liberty Center SE Warren 1. Ackley AGWSR 1. Montezuma 1. Wyoming Midland 1.
