MLB Playoffs

AL Division Series

(Best-of-5)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3, Houston leads series 2-1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1, New York wins series, 3-0

GAMES TODAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, 3:15 p.m.

NL Division Series

(Best-of-5)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (10), Series tied 2-2

Washington 6, Los Angeles Dodgers 1, Series tied 2-2

