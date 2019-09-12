Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;97;51;.655;—

Tampa Bay;87;61;.588;10

Boston;77;70;.524;19½

Toronto;57;90;.388;39½

Baltimore;47;99;.322;49

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;89;57;.610;—

Cleveland;86;61;.585;3½

Chicago;64;82;.438;25

Kansas City;55;92;.374;34½

Detroit;43;102;.297;45½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;95;53;.642;—

Oakland;87;60;.592;7½

Texas;74;74;.500;21

Los Angeles;67;80;.456;27½

Seattle;60;86;.411;34

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 6-10, Detroit 4-4

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;91;57;.615;—

Washington;81;64;.559;8½

Philadelphia;76;70;.521;14

New York;76;70;.521;14

Miami;51;95;.349;39

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;82;64;.562;—

Chicago;78;68;.534;4

Milwaukee;78;68;.534;4

Cincinnati;67;79;.459;15

Pittsburgh;65;82;.442;17½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;95;53;.642;—

Arizona;75;72;.510;19½

San Francisco;70;77;.476;24½

San Diego;68;78;.466;26

Colorado;62;85;.422;32½

x-clinched division title

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 10, Colorado 3

Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1

Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2

Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Washington 12, Minnesota 6

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

