MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;97;51;.655;—
Tampa Bay;87;61;.588;10
Boston;77;70;.524;19½
Toronto;57;90;.388;39½
Baltimore;47;99;.322;49
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;89;57;.610;—
Cleveland;86;61;.585;3½
Chicago;64;82;.438;25
Kansas City;55;92;.374;34½
Detroit;43;102;.297;45½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;95;53;.642;—
Oakland;87;60;.592;7½
Texas;74;74;.500;21
Los Angeles;67;80;.456;27½
Seattle;60;86;.411;34
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 6-10, Detroit 4-4
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 4
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Texas 6, Tampa Bay 4
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 10-8) at Toronto (Kay 0-0), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-8) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-10), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 10-5) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 16-5) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-6), 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 14-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-4), 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;91;57;.615;—
Washington;81;64;.559;8½
Philadelphia;76;70;.521;14
New York;76;70;.521;14
Miami;51;95;.349;39
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;82;64;.562;—
Chicago;78;68;.534;4
Milwaukee;78;68;.534;4
Cincinnati;67;79;.459;15
Pittsburgh;65;82;.442;17½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;95;53;.642;—
Arizona;75;72;.510;19½
San Francisco;70;77;.476;24½
San Diego;68;78;.466;26
Colorado;62;85;.422;32½
x-clinched division title
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 10, Colorado 3
Chicago Cubs 4, San Diego 1
Pittsburgh 4, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Baltimore 2
Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5
Washington 12, Minnesota 6
Cincinnati at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-10), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 11-4) at Washington (Scherzer 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-5) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-7), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-7) at Colorado (Hoffman 1-6), 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 14-6) at Arizona (Leake 11-10), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-12) at San Francisco (Beede 4-9), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
