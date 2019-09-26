Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;102;57;.642;—

Tampa Bay;95;64;.597;7

Boston;83;76;.522;19

Toronto;65;94;.409;37

Baltimore;52;107;.327;50

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Minnesota;99;60;.623;—

Cleveland;93;65;.585;6

Chicago;70;88;.443;28½

Kansas City;58;101;.365;41

Detroit;46;112;.291;52½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;104;54;.658;—

Oakland;96;63;.604;8½

Texas;76;83;.478;28½

Los Angeles;71;87;.449;33

Seattle;66;93;.415;38½

x-clinched division

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 10, Detroit 4

Texas 7, Boston 5

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0

Houston at L.A. Angels, late

Oakland 3, Seattle 1

GAMES TODAY

Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 3:40 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;97;62;.610;—

y-Washington;90;69;.566;7

New York;83;75;.522;14

Philadelphia;79;80.497;18

Miami;56;103;.352;41

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-St. Louis;90;69;.566;—

z-Milwaukee;89;70;.560;1

Chicago;82;77;.516;8

Cincinnati;73;86;.459;17

Pittsburgh;68;91;.428;22

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;103;56;.648;—

Arizona;82;77;.516;20½

San Francisco;77;82;.484;26

San Diego;70;89;.440;33

Colorado;68;91;.428;35

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0

San Francisco 8, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2

GAMES TODAY

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

