MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;102;57;.642;—
Tampa Bay;95;64;.597;7
Boston;83;76;.522;19
Toronto;65;94;.409;37
Baltimore;52;107;.327;50
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Minnesota;99;60;.623;—
Cleveland;93;65;.585;6
Chicago;70;88;.443;28½
Kansas City;58;101;.365;41
Detroit;46;112;.291;52½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;104;54;.658;—
Oakland;96;63;.604;8½
Texas;76;83;.478;28½
Los Angeles;71;87;.449;33
Seattle;66;93;.415;38½
x-clinched division
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 10, Detroit 4
Texas 7, Boston 5
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 0
Houston at L.A. Angels, late
Oakland 3, Seattle 1
GAMES TODAY
Detroit (Alexander 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 11-12), 3:40 p.m., 1st game
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1) at Toronto (Zeuch 1-1), 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 15-6) at Texas (Palumbo 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-15), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Berríos 13-8) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 15-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;97;62;.610;—
y-Washington;90;69;.566;7
New York;83;75;.522;14
Philadelphia;79;80.497;18
Miami;56;103;.352;41
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-St. Louis;90;69;.566;—
z-Milwaukee;89;70;.560;1
Chicago;82;77;.516;8
Cincinnati;73;86;.459;17
Pittsburgh;68;91;.428;22
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Los Angeles;103;56;.648;—
Arizona;82;77;.516;20½
San Francisco;77;82;.484;26
San Diego;70;89;.440;33
Colorado;68;91;.428;35
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0
San Francisco 8, Colorado 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2
GAMES TODAY
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-6), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 8-6) at Washington (Voth 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-8) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-13), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 10-7) at Colorado (González 2-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 16-7), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 8-10) at Arizona (Weaver 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-1), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cleveland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
