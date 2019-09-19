MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-New York;100;54;.649;—
Tampa Bay;90;63;.588;9½
Boston;80;72;.526;19
Toronto;62;91;.405;37½
Baltimore;49;104;.320;50½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;94;59;.614;—
Cleveland;90;63;.588;4
Chicago;66;86;.434;27½
Kansas City;56;98;.364;38½
Detroit;45;107;.296;48½
WEST DIVISION
y-Houston;100;53;.654;—
Oakland;92;61;.601;8
Texas;74;79;.484;26
Los Angeles;69;84;.451;31
Seattle;65;88;.425;35
x-clinched division title
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
GAMES TODAY
Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Atlanta;94;60;.610;—
Washington;83;68;.550;9½
New York;79;73;.520;14
Philadelphia;78;73;.517;14½
Miami;53;99;.349;40
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;86;67;.562;—
Milwaukee;83;70;.542;3
Chicago;82;71;.536;4
Cincinnati;72;81;.471;14
Pittsburgh;65;88;.425;21
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;98;55;.641;—
Arizona;78;75;.510;20
San Francisco;74;79;.484;24
San Diego;69;84;.451;29
Colorado;66;87;.431;32
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.