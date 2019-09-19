Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-New York;100;54;.649;—

Tampa Bay;90;63;.588;9½

Boston;80;72;.526;19

Toronto;62;91;.405;37½

Baltimore;49;104;.320;50½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;94;59;.614;—

Cleveland;90;63;.588;4

Chicago;66;86;.434;27½

Kansas City;56;98;.364;38½

Detroit;45;107;.296;48½

WEST DIVISION

y-Houston;100;53;.654;—

Oakland;92;61;.601;8

Texas;74;79;.484;26

Los Angeles;69;84;.451;31

Seattle;65;88;.425;35

x-clinched division title

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

GAMES TODAY

Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Atlanta;94;60;.610;—

Washington;83;68;.550;9½

New York;79;73;.520;14

Philadelphia;78;73;.517;14½

Miami;53;99;.349;40

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;86;67;.562;—

Milwaukee;83;70;.542;3

Chicago;82;71;.536;4

Cincinnati;72;81;.471;14

Pittsburgh;65;88;.425;21

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;98;55;.641;—

Arizona;78;75;.510;20

San Francisco;74;79;.484;24

San Diego;69;84;.451;29

Colorado;66;87;.431;32

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

