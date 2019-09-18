MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;99;54;.647;—
Tampa Bay;90;63;.588;9
Boston;79;72;.523;19
Toronto;61;91;.401;37½
Baltimore;49;103;.322;49½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;93;59;.612;—
Cleveland;89;63;.586;4
Chicago;66;86;.434;27
Kansas City;56;97;.366;37½
Detroit;45;106;.298;47½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;100;53;.654;—
Oakland;92;61;.601;8
Texas;74;79;.484;26
Los Angeles;69;83;.454;30½
Seattle;64;88;.421;35½
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland 1, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 11, Baltimore 10
Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
Houston 3, Texas 2
GAMES TODAY
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Atlanta;93;60;.612;—
Washington;83;68;.550;9
Philadelphia;78;72;.520;13½
New York;79;73;.520;13½
Miami;53;99;.349;39½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;85;67;.559;—
Chicago;82;70;.539;3
Milwaukee;82;70;.539;3
Cincinnati;72;81;.471;13½
Pittsburgh;65;87;.428;20
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;98;55;.641;—
Arizona;78;75;.510;20
San Francisco;74;78;.487;23½
San Diego;69;83;.454;28½
Colorado;66;87;.431;32
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Miami 12, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5
San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 5, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Miami 4
Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 11, Boston 3
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.