MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;99;54;.647;—

Tampa Bay;90;63;.588;9

Boston;79;72;.523;19

Toronto;61;91;.401;37½

Baltimore;49;103;.322;49½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;93;59;.612;—

Cleveland;89;63;.586;4

Chicago;66;86;.434;27

Kansas City;56;97;.366;37½

Detroit;45;106;.298;47½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;100;53;.654;—

Oakland;92;61;.601;8

Texas;74;79;.484;26

Los Angeles;69;83;.454;30½

Seattle;64;88;.421;35½

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland 1, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 11, Baltimore 10

Cleveland 2, Detroit 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

Houston 3, Texas 2

GAMES TODAY

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 5:35 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-0) at Baltimore (Brooks 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-7), 6:40 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Atlanta;93;60;.612;—

Washington;83;68;.550;9

Philadelphia;78;72;.520;13½

New York;79;73;.520;13½

Miami;53;99;.349;39½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;85;67;.559;—

Chicago;82;70;.539;3

Milwaukee;82;70;.539;3

Cincinnati;72;81;.471;13½

Pittsburgh;65;87;.428;20

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;98;55;.641;—

Arizona;78;75;.510;20

San Francisco;74;78;.487;23½

San Diego;69;83;.454;28½

Colorado;66;87;.431;32

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Miami 12, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 5

San Francisco 7, Boston 6, 15 innings

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Seattle 4, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 11, Boston 3

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 2, Milwaukee 1

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 7, 11 innings

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Nola 12-5) at Atlanta (Soroka 12-4), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-10) at Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5), 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 9-8) at Boston (Rodríguez 17-6), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 10-8) at Milwaukee (Lyles 11-8), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 10-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-9), 6:15 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

