MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;95;51;.651;—

Tampa Bay;87;60;.592;8½

Boston;76;70;.521;19

Toronto;57;89;.390;38

Baltimore;47;98;.324;47½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;89;56;.614;—

Cleveland;86;61;.585;4

Chicago;64;81;.441;25

Kansas City;54;92;.370;35½

Detroit;43;100;.301;45

WEST DIVISION

Houston;95;52;.646;—

Oakland;86;60;.589;8½

Texas;73;74;.497;22

Los Angeles;67;80;.456;28

Seattle;60;86;.412;34½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 8, Boston 0

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;91;56;.619;—

Washington;80;64;.556;9½

Philadelphia;75;70;.517;15

New York;75;70;.517;15

Miami;51;94;.352;39

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;81;64;.559;—

Chicago;77;67;.535;3½

Milwaukee;77;68;.531;4

Cincinnati;67;79;.458;14½

Pittsburgh;64;82;.438;17½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;94;53;.639;—

Arizona;75;71;.514;18½

San Francisco;70;76;.479;23½

San Diego;67;77;.465;25½

Colorado;62;84;.425;31½

x-clinched division title

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1

Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

Milwaukee 7, Miami 5

Washington 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3

Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 2:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 6:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

