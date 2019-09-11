MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;95;51;.651;—
Tampa Bay;87;60;.592;8½
Boston;76;70;.521;19
Toronto;57;89;.390;38
Baltimore;47;98;.324;47½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;89;56;.614;—
Cleveland;86;61;.585;4
Chicago;64;81;.441;25
Kansas City;54;92;.370;35½
Detroit;43;100;.301;45
WEST DIVISION
Houston;95;52;.646;—
Oakland;86;60;.589;8½
Texas;73;74;.497;22
Los Angeles;67;80;.456;28
Seattle;60;86;.412;34½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, ppd.
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 8, Boston 0
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Texas 10, Tampa Bay 9
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 8, Chicago White Sox 6
Oakland 5, Houston 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;91;56;.619;—
Washington;80;64;.556;9½
Philadelphia;75;70;.517;15
New York;75;70;.517;15
Miami;51;94;.352;39
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;81;64;.559;—
Chicago;77;67;.535;3½
Milwaukee;77;68;.531;4
Cincinnati;67;79;.458;14½
Pittsburgh;64;82;.438;17½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;94;53;.639;—
Arizona;75;71;.514;18½
San Francisco;70;76;.479;23½
San Diego;67;77;.465;25½
Colorado;62;84;.425;31½
x-clinched division title
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8, 10 innings
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 1
Baltimore 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
Milwaukee 7, Miami 5
Washington 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 3
Seattle 5, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 2:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 6:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
