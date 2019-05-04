MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;21;12;.636;—
New York;18;14;.563;2½
Toronto;15;17;.469;5½
Boston;15;18;.455;6
Baltimore;12;22;.353;9½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;20;11;.645;—
Cleveland;18;13;.581;2
Chicago;14;16;.467;5½
Detroit;14;16;.467;5½
Kansas City;12;22;.353;9½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;18;14;.563;—
Seattle;18;17;.514;1½
Los Angeles;15;17;.469;3
Texas;14;16;.467;3
Oakland;15;19;.441;4
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Cleveland 5, Seattle 4
Kansas City 15, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0
Oakland at Pittsburgh, late
Boston at Chicago White Sox, late
Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, late
Toronto at Texas, LATE
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 3-3), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Swanson 0-3) at Cleveland (Anderson 0-0), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 5-1), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-1) vs. L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-2) at Monterrey, 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;18;13;.581;—
Atlanta;17;16;.515;2
New York;16;16;.500;2½
Washington;13;18;.419;5
Miami;9;23;.281;9½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;20;13;.606;—
Chicago;18;12;.600;½
Milwaukee;18;16;.529;2½
Pittsburgh;14;15;.483;4
Cincinnati;14;19;.424;6
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;21;13;.618;—
Arizona;19;13;.594;1
San Diego;18;15;.545;2½
Colorado;15;18;.455;5½
San Francisco;14;19;.424;6½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 2
Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2
Oakland at Pittsburgh, late
Washington at Philadelphia, late
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, late
Arizona at Colorado, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Teheran 2-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 3-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 5-1) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
