mlb-logo-mlb

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;21;12;.636;—

New York;18;14;.563;2½

Toronto;15;17;.469;5½

Boston;15;18;.455;6

Baltimore;12;22;.353;9½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;20;11;.645;—

Cleveland;18;13;.581;2

Chicago;14;16;.467;5½

Detroit;14;16;.467;5½

Kansas City;12;22;.353;9½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;18;14;.563;—

Seattle;18;17;.514;1½

Los Angeles;15;17;.469;3

Texas;14;16;.467;3

Oakland;15;19;.441;4

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 5, Seattle 4

Kansas City 15, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 0

Oakland at Pittsburgh, late

Boston at Chicago White Sox, late

Houston vs. L.A. Angels at Monterrey, late

Toronto at Texas, LATE

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 3-3), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Swanson 0-3) at Cleveland (Anderson 0-0), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-1) at Texas (Smyly 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (German 5-1), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) vs. L.A. Angels (Harvey 1-2) at Monterrey, 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;18;13;.581;—

Atlanta;17;16;.515;2

New York;16;16;.500;2½

Washington;13;18;.419;5

Miami;9;23;.281;9½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;20;13;.606;—

Chicago;18;12;.600;½

Milwaukee;18;16;.529;2½

Pittsburgh;14;15;.483;4

Cincinnati;14;19;.424;6

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;21;13;.618;—

Arizona;19;13;.594;1

San Diego;18;15;.545;2½

Colorado;15;18;.455;5½

San Francisco;14;19;.424;6½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 2

Cincinnati 9, San Francisco 2

Oakland at Pittsburgh, late

Washington at Philadelphia, late

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, late

Arizona at Colorado, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Teheran 2-4) at Miami (Lopez 2-4), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 5-1) at Colorado (Marquez 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 3-2) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-1), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments