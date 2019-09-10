Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;95;51;.651;—

Tampa Bay;87;59;.596;8

Boston;76;69;.524;18½

Toronto;56;89;.386;38½

Baltimore;46;98;.319;48

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;89;55;.618;—

Cleveland;84;61;.579;5½

Chicago;64;80;.444;25

Kansas City;53;92;.366;36½

Detroit;43;100;.301;45½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;95;51;.651;—

Oakland;85;60;.586;9½

Texas;72;74;.493;23

Los Angeles;67;78;.462;27½

Seattle;59;86;.407;35½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 6:07 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;90;56;.616;—

Washington;79;64;.552;9½

Philadelphia;75;69;.521;14

New York;74;70;.514;15

Miami;51;93;.354;38

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;81;63;.563;—

Chicago;77;66;.535;3½

Milwaukee;76;68;.528;5

Cincinnati;67;78;.462;14½

Pittsburgh;63;82;.434;18½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;94;52;.644;—

Arizona;75;70;.517;18½

San Francisco;70;75;.483;23½

San Diego;66;77;.462;26½

Colorado;61;84;.421;32½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 8:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 9:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

