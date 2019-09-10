MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;95;51;.651;—
Tampa Bay;87;59;.596;8
Boston;76;69;.524;18½
Toronto;56;89;.386;38½
Baltimore;46;98;.319;48
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;89;55;.618;—
Cleveland;84;61;.579;5½
Chicago;64;80;.444;25
Kansas City;53;92;.366;36½
Detroit;43;100;.301;45½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;95;51;.651;—
Oakland;85;60;.586;9½
Texas;72;74;.493;23
Los Angeles;67;78;.462;27½
Seattle;59;86;.407;35½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Oakland 21, Houston 7
Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-4) at Detroit (Boyd 8-10), 5:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-9), 6:07 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (Jurado 7-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-11) at Chicago White Sox (López 9-12), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 11-9) at Houston (Valdez 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;90;56;.616;—
Washington;79;64;.552;9½
Philadelphia;75;69;.521;14
New York;74;70;.514;15
Miami;51;93;.354;38
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;81;63;.563;—
Chicago;77;66;.535;3½
Milwaukee;76;68;.528;5
Cincinnati;67;78;.462;14½
Pittsburgh;63;82;.434;18½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;94;52;.644;—
Arizona;75;70;.517;18½
San Francisco;70;75;.483;23½
San Diego;66;77;.462;26½
Colorado;61;84;.421;32½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5
L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 4, Miami 3
Minnesota 5, Washington 0
Colorado 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta (Keuchel 7-5) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 4-4) at Baltimore (Means 10-10), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-7) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 9-8), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 9-7) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 16-6) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-6), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 15-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-10), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Webb 1-1), 8:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-6) at San Diego (Paddack 8-7), 9:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at Seattle (Gonzales 14-11), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 2:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:15 p.m.
Washington at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
