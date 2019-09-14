MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;98;52;.653;—
Tampa Bay;88;61;.591;9½
Boston;78;70;.527;19
Toronto;58;91;.389;39½
Baltimore;48;100;.324;49
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;91;57;.615;—
Cleveland;86;63;.577;5½
Chicago;65;82;.442;25½
Kansas City;55;93;.372;36
Detroit;44;103;.299;46½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;96;53;.644;—
Oakland;88;60;.595;7½
Texas;74;75;.497;22
Los Angeles;67;81;.453;28½
Seattle;60;88;.405;35½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3
Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 2-9, Cleveland 0-5
Houston 6, Kansas City 1
Oakland at Texas, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 12:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 1:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;93;57;.620;—
Washington;81;66;.551;10½
New York;77;71;.520;15
Philadelphia;76;71;.517;15½
Miami;51;96;.347;40½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;83;65;.561;—
Chicago;80;68;.541;3
Milwaukee;79;69;.534;4
Cincinnati;69;80;.463;14½
Pittsburgh;65;84;.436;18½
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;96;54;.640;—
Arizona;76;73;.510;19½
San Francisco;71;77;.480;24
San Diego;68;79;.463;26½
Colorado;63;85;.426;32
x-clinched division title
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 10, Washington 1
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0
San Diego at Colorado, late
Miami at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 1:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
