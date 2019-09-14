Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;98;52;.653;—

Tampa Bay;88;61;.591;9½

Boston;78;70;.527;19

Toronto;58;91;.389;39½

Baltimore;48;100;.324;49

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;91;57;.615;—

Cleveland;86;63;.577;5½

Chicago;65;82;.442;25½

Kansas City;55;93;.372;36

Detroit;44;103;.299;46½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;96;53;.644;—

Oakland;88;60;.595;7½

Texas;74;75;.497;22

Los Angeles;67;81;.453;28½

Seattle;60;88;.405;35½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 3

Detroit 8, Baltimore 4, 12 innings

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 2-9, Cleveland 0-5

Houston 6, Kansas City 1

Oakland at Texas, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, late

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Zeuch 0-0), 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-8) at Detroit (Jackson 3-9), 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 13-5) at Kansas City (Junis 9-13), 1:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-0) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;93;57;.620;—

Washington;81;66;.551;10½

New York;77;71;.520;15

Philadelphia;76;71;.517;15½

Miami;51;96;.347;40½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;83;65;.561;—

Chicago;80;68;.541;3

Milwaukee;79;69;.534;4

Cincinnati;69;80;.463;14½

Pittsburgh;65;84;.436;18½

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;96;54;.640;—

Arizona;76;73;.510;19½

San Francisco;71;77;.480;24

San Diego;68;79;.463;26½

Colorado;63;85;.426;32

x-clinched division title

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 10, Washington 1

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0

San Diego at Colorado, late

Miami at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

Boston (Porcello 12-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-7), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 16-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-8), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 1:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 6-7) at Colorado (González 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-12) at Arizona (Gallen 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

San Diego at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

