MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;99;53;.651;—
Tampa Bay;89;62;.589;9½
Boston;79;71;.527;19
Toronto;60;91;.397;38½
Baltimore;49;102;.325;49½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;93;58;.616;—
Cleveland;88;63;.583;5
Chicago;65;86;.430;28
Kansas City;56;96;.368;37½
Detroit;45;105;.300;47½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;99;53;.651;—
Oakland;91;61;.599;8
Texas;74;78;.487;25
Los Angeles;68;83;.450;30½
Seattle;63;88;.417;35½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 8, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 7, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings
Houston 4, Texas 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
San Francisco at Boston, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
GAMES TODAY
Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 5:35 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Atlanta;93;59;.612;—
Washington;83;67;.553;9
New York;78;73;.517;14½
Philadelphia;77;72;.517;14½
Miami;52;98;.347;40
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;84;67;.556;—
Chicago;82;69;.543;2
Milwaukee;82;69;.543;2
Cincinnati;71;81;.467;13½
Pittsburgh;65;86;.430;19
WEST DIVISION
x-Los Angeles;97;54;.642;—
Arizona;77;74;.510;20
San Francisco;73;78;.484;24
San Diego;68;83;.450;29
Colorado;66;86;.434;31½
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4
Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1
Washington 6, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1
Miami at Arizona, late
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late
San Francisco at Boston, late
GAMES TODAY
Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 2:40 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 6:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11:10 a.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco at Boston, 12:05 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.
