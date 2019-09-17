Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;99;53;.651;—

Tampa Bay;89;62;.589;9½

Boston;79;71;.527;19

Toronto;60;91;.397;38½

Baltimore;49;102;.325;49½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;93;58;.616;—

Cleveland;88;63;.583;5

Chicago;65;86;.430;28

Kansas City;56;96;.368;37½

Detroit;45;105;.300;47½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;99;53;.651;—

Oakland;91;61;.599;8

Texas;74;78;.487;25

Los Angeles;68;83;.450;30½

Seattle;63;88;.417;35½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 8, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 7, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 12 innings

Houston 4, Texas 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

San Francisco at Boston, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

GAMES TODAY

Kansas City (Duffy 6-6) at Oakland (Bailey 13-8), 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-8), 5:35 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 1-5) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-14), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-15) at Cleveland (Civale 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Covey 1-8) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 4-0) at Houston (Cole 17-5), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Atlanta;93;59;.612;—

Washington;83;67;.553;9

New York;78;73;.517;14½

Philadelphia;77;72;.517;14½

Miami;52;98;.347;40

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;84;67;.556;—

Chicago;82;69;.543;2

Milwaukee;82;69;.543;2

Cincinnati;71;81;.467;13½

Pittsburgh;65;86;.430;19

WEST DIVISION

x-Los Angeles;97;54;.642;—

Arizona;77;74;.510;20

San Francisco;73;78;.484;24

San Diego;68;83;.450;29

Colorado;66;86;.434;31½

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 3, San Diego 1

Washington 6, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Colorado 1

Miami at Arizona, late

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, late

San Francisco at Boston, late

GAMES TODAY

Washington (Scherzer 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 12-9), 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 10-8) at Colorado (Hoffman 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 5-13) at Arizona (Leake 11-11), 2:40 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 10-12), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 10-12) at Boston (Chacín 3-10), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 8-12) at Atlanta (Teheran 10-9), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 13-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 11:10 a.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco at Boston, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:15 p.m.

