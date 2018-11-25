Football
- Illinois has extended football coach Lovie Smith’s contract by two years, athletic director Josh Whitman announced Sunday.
Smith completed his third season at Illinois on Saturday with a 24-16 loss at Northwestern. Originally signed in March 2016 to a six-year, $21 million deal, Smith is 9-27 in Champaign, including a 4-23 Big Ten record. The Illini finished 4-8 this season and 2-7 in the conference.
Terms of the extension were being finalized and have not been released. The extension, which runs through the 2023 season, is subject to board of trustee approval in January.
“This extension demonstrates my belief in Lovie Smith, his staff and the plan they have for the future success of Illinois football,” Whitman said in a statement
- Six years after returning to his alma mater in what appeared to be a perfect fit, Kliff Kingsbury is out at Texas Tech, the university announced on Sunday.
The Red Raiders had experienced three straight losing seasons under Kingsbury and struggled against Big 12 opponents.
After starting 5-2 as one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 before freshman quarterback Alan Bowman was hurt for a second time, Tech finished with five straight losses. A 35-24 loss to Baylor on Saturday at AT&T Stadium with both teams vying for bowl eligibility sealed Kingsbury’s fate.
Even before then, Hocutt was critical of the program on Lubbock radio, citing penalties, discipline, an inability to establish the run and porous pass defense.
“So yes, there have been times we’ve seen progress made this year but when you’re 5-6 it’s hard to hold your hat on a lot of that progress,” Hocutt said on Lubbock’s Double T 97.3 FM Wednesday.
- A Florida State fan posted images on socials media depicting coach Willie Taggart getting lynched, prompting outrage Sunday morning.
Florida State president John Thrasher released a statement Sunday stating the post was unacceptable and indicated an investigation is being conducted by the state attorney.
“A recent racist social media post aimed at our football coach is ignorant and despicable,” Thrasher said in the statement. “I speak for the entire FSU community in expressing our disgust and extreme disappointment, and I am glad the state attorney is investigating. Coach Taggart has our full support and as true Seminoles know, he is a respected member of the FSU family.”
Emotions ran high Saturday night among Florida State fans after a season-ending loss to rival Florida. As many took to social media to express their disappointment with the season, one post was immediately rebuked by fans of both Florida State and other college football programs who saw it circulated online.
Under a post made in the Facebook group Florida State Football, a meme depicting Willie Taggart being lynched with the words, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing your rep,” was posted in a thread of comments. The account user was listed as Tom Shand.
When another fan in the same thread asked if the person was serious, the user replied via the Shand account, “I’m dead [expletive] serious. This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown!!!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.