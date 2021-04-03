Leading off

Basketball

Porter Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading mid-major Loyola Chicago to two deep NCAA Tournament runs with the blessing of Sister Jean.

Moser's teams won't surprise anyone now.

Oklahoma hired Moser as its basketball coach Saturday following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser embraces the challenge of coaching at a Big 12 program that reached the Final Four in 2016 and has featured NBA talents Buddy Hield and Trae Young.

“I’ve always said there are reasons why you win,” Moser said in a statement. “If you look at the standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set, there are reasons why they’ve won. The coaches, infrastructure and community are all championship caliber. You just want to be a part of that. To play in a premier league like the Big 12 and be a part of this championship culture excites me.”

Kruger led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. In Kruger’s final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.

Moser praised Kruger and believes the foundation is set.