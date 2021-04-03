Leading off

Basketball
- Porter Moser orchestrated one of the great underdog stories in sports in recent years, leading mid-major Loyola Chicago to two deep NCAA Tournament runs with the blessing of Sister Jean.
Moser's teams won't surprise anyone now.
Oklahoma hired Moser as its basketball coach Saturday following Lon Kruger’s retirement. Moser embraces the challenge of coaching at a Big 12 program that reached the Final Four in 2016 and has featured NBA talents Buddy Hield and Trae Young.
“I’ve always said there are reasons why you win,” Moser said in a statement. “If you look at the standards that the programs at Oklahoma have set, there are reasons why they’ve won. The coaches, infrastructure and community are all championship caliber. You just want to be a part of that. To play in a premier league like the Big 12 and be a part of this championship culture excites me.”
Kruger led the Sooners to a 195-128 record in 10 years and reached seven of the past eight NCAA Tournaments. In Kruger’s final season at Oklahoma, the Sooners went 16-11 and finished with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga in the second round.
Moser praised Kruger and believes the foundation is set.
“He’s all about winning the right way,” Moser said of Kruger. “I look forward to continuing that blueprint and continuing the blueprint we had at Loyola: winning the right way. I’m thrilled to join a program that is so focused on culture, people and excellence. I’m looking forward to diving in and building relationships with our players, the other coaches and the OU community.”
- University of Iowa senior Luka Garza is the recipient of the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The announcement was made by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball. Garza is the first student-athlete to win the award multiple times.
“To win this award two years in a row is a surreal feeling,” said Garza. “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar represented what it was to be an amazing person and basketball player and was a role model to many, including myself. I would not have been able to accomplish this without my teammates, coaches, and my family. I am forever grateful for the University of Iowa. Go Hawks!”
Softball
- The Waterloo Senior softball league will be having an information meeting Tuesday at the Waterloo American Legion Post at 6 p.m.
League organizers will explain the draft and how each team will be divided up by age and cover some of the new or adjusted rules.
For more information, contact Charlie Aldrich at Charlie.aldrich23@gmail.com
Football
- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday.
In a tweet Friday, the Houston Police Department said a complainant had filed a report with the agency about Watson.
“As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process,” the law enforcement agency said.
Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, has called the allegations “meritless” and has questioned the claims made against the NFL player, alleging they were made following a failed attempt to blackmail his client for $30,000.
“We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department,” Hardin said Friday in a statement.
It was not immediately known if the person who filed the report with Houston police is one of the women who has filed suit against Watson. Tony Buzbee, who represents the 21 women, did not immediately return an email seeking comment Friday.