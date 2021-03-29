Leading off: University of Iowa receives major donation

College

A $10 million gift from a Quad-City couple will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa and create a new fund to benefit the Hawkeye football program and other athletics initiatives at the university.

Will and Renee Moon of Bettendorf, whose family owns and operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop near Walcott, have made one of the largest donations the Iowa athletics department has ever received.

“We’ve had the pleasure to know Will and Renee for many years now and they’re humble, hardworking people who are both really accomplished at what they set out to do,’’ Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said Monday. “Their support of the program is so helpful to us. Their gift will help us give our players the top-notch academic experience and the top-notch competitive experience we hope to give them.’’

Iowa officials say the gift from the Moon family includes $5 million for the endowment fund to support the football program, $3 million to support football and other athletics initiatives as determined by the director of athletics and $2 million to the Kinnick Edge project that funded construction of a new north end zone grandstand and amenities at Kinnick Stadium.

- Steve Batterson, Quad-City Times