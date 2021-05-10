Leading off: UNI's Kailyn Packard earns MVC weekly honor

Softball
- Northern Iowa’s Kailyn Packard was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher and Newcomer of the Week for her play against Southern Illinois over the weekend. This is the second Newcomer of the Week honor and first Pitcher of the week honor for Packard.
Packard had a dominant performance in the circle against the Salukis, going 2-0 with back-to-back shutouts, including a no-hitter.
Track and field
- Wartburg’s Dallas Wright was awarded the American Rivers Conference men’s track performer of the week honor.
Wright most recently helped Wartburg secure a dual win over Luther College with wins in the 200-meter dash and 110-meter hurdles. His 200 and 110 hurdle times rank among the top five in Wartburg history.
NBA
- Russell Westbrook set the NBA record with his 182nd triple-double on Monday night, surpassing the mark set by Oscar Robertson in 1974.
The 32-year-old Westbrook, in his 13th season overall and his first with the Washington Wizards, reached the milestone when he grabbed his 10th rebound with 8:29 remaining in the game against the Atlanta Hawks. He finished with 28 points, 13 rebounds and 21 assists and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Wizards fell to the Hawks 125-124.
Westbrook began the night averaging 11.5 assists, tops in the NBA and the only player in double digits. He ranked sixth in rebounds with 11.6 per game and was averaging 22 points. He has recorded a triple-double in each of Washington’s last five games, three of them before the start of the fourth quarter.
Westbrook, the 2016-17 MVP and a nine-time All-Star, praised Robertson after he tied the record in Saturday’s overtime win at Indiana. He had 33 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, closing out the game with a blocked shot.
“I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can to impact winning,” Westbrook said. “To be in a conversation with Oscar, I just want to thank him because he set the stage. The things he was able to do back in the day has allowed me to do the things that I do today. So I’m appreciative of that, and I’m appreciative of his support as well.”
- Celtics All-Star forward Jaylen Brown will miss the rest of the season with a torn ligament in his left wrist.
The team said in a statement Monday that Brown learned of the injury to his scapholunate ligament this past weekend and is expected to have surgery later this week.
Brown has missed the Celtics’ past three games with a sprained right ankle, which he sustained during a collision with Jayson Tatum late in a 129-119 loss to Portland on May 2. Boston (35-33) has lost two of three since then and entered Monday seventh in the Eastern Conference with four games left.