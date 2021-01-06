Leading off: NBA reacts to Capitol protest, Blake decision

NBA reacts to Capitol protest, Blake decision

With words and actions, several NBA teams showed dismay Wednesday hours after a mob loyal to President Donald Trump was able to storm the U.S. Capitol and in response to a decision by a Wisconsin prosecutor not to charge a police officer who shot a Black man last year.

In Miami, the Heat and Boston Celtics released a joint statement saying they were playing “with a heavy heart” in a game where most players and coaches knelt for the national anthem. In Milwaukee, the Bucks and Detroit Pistons both took turnovers on their first possessions — intentionally, with all 10 players on the court kneeling. And in Phoenix, the Suns and Toronto Raptors stood in a circle and linked arms for the American and Canadian anthems.

In San Francisco, the Golden State Warriors donned “Black Lives Matter" shirts and knelt for the anthem, as did their opponent, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Wednesday's events came one day after the decision to not to bring charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year was announced. Blake's shooting was one of the many issues players focused on last season in the NBA restart bubble, where the issues of racial injustice and police brutality were a constant focus.