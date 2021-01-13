Leading off: Iowa, Michigan State basketball game postponed

Iowa, Michigan State game postponed
Michigan State’s game scheduled for Thursday night at Iowa has been postponed because of three recent positive COVID-19 tests within the Spartans’ program.
The announcement came Wednesday night, just hours after Michigan State coach Tom Izzo revealed that freshman forward Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard Steven Izzo had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement released Wednesday night announcing the postponement, the team revealed a third positive test came back Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Tom Izzo said in a statement. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”
-- Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News (TNS)
Football
Chairman George McCaskey insisted the Chicago Bears have the right culture to become a winning franchise. So the team is sticking with general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy for at least another season.
What helped convince him to stay the course rather than make sweeping changes? A six-game losing streak — and how the team responded to it.
“The leadership, the collaboration, the adaptability, the ability to handle adversity,” McCaskey said. "Listen, we all want things to get better, and a lot of times you have to go through tough times before they get better. The way they handled success in 2018 and the way they’ve handled adversity the last two seasons lead us to the conclusion that they’re the best people to lead us in 2021.”
Swimming
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
An FBI complaint filed in U.S. District Court, citing screenshots from the video, requested a warrant charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers during the frightening ordeal.
It wasn't clear if he had been taken into custody.
The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 800-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.