Leading off: Iowa, Michigan State basketball game postponed

What helped convince him to stay the course rather than make sweeping changes? A six-game losing streak — and how the team responded to it.

“The leadership, the collaboration, the adaptability, the ability to handle adversity,” McCaskey said. "Listen, we all want things to get better, and a lot of times you have to go through tough times before they get better. The way they handled success in 2018 and the way they’ve handled adversity the last two seasons lead us to the conclusion that they’re the best people to lead us in 2021.”

Swimming

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint filed in U.S. District Court, citing screenshots from the video, requested a warrant charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building to impede an official government function, disorderly conduct, and obstructing law officers during the frightening ordeal.

It wasn't clear if he had been taken into custody.