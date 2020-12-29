Leading off: Bucks set NBA 3's record

Bucks set NBA 3’s record

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks endured their worst 3-point effort in just over a year.

On Tuesday, they set the NBA record for 3’s in a game.

Go figure.

The Bucks made a record 29 3-pointers in their 144-97 romp past the reigning Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat on Tuesday night. They shot 29 for 51 from beyond the arc, two nights after going 7 for 38 in a loss to New York.

Milwaukee used 13 players and 12 made at least one 3-pointer — the only person who didn’t get onto that list being two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, in what will go down as nothing more than an interesting footnote in Bucks history.

College football

Spencer Sanders threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns, and Oklahoma State held off No. 18 Miami for a 37-34 victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Brennan Presley caught three of Sanders’ TD passes, finishing with six receptions for 118 yards. Sanders also led the Cowboys with 45 yards rushing.