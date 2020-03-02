Leading off: A look back at Sunday's national sports

The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

“They worked on him a lot,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “So, I’d say we were a little encouraged this morning.’’

Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging.

Football

College football’s top players turned the NFL’s annual scouting combine into speed week.

Running back Jonathan Taylor promised to run the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. He did. Receiver Henry Ruggs III came, literally, a few ticks away from matching the fastest time recorded in the event’s 35-year history. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons showed he had receiver-type speed on Saturday, and even the big men such as Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs turned heads with their fleet feet.

On Sunday, the trend continued with cornerback Javelin Guidry of Utah clocking a 4.29 — the best on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis and tied for third-best among defensive backs since 2003. Only Jalen Myrick of Minnesota in 2017 and Stanford Routt in 2005 posted faster times.