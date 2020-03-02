Leading off: A look back at Sunday's national sports

Baseball
Corey Kluber
- faced major league hitters for the first time in 10 months — in a new uniform, no less — and said he didn’t feel any different.
“Maybe a little bit beforehand,” the Texas Rangers right-hander said Sunday after throwing three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. “But once you get out there and start stretching, playing catch, getting loose in the bullpen, all that stuff kinda goes away.
“It just turns into another start, whether it’s the regular season or spring training. That’s kind of how everything usually goes for me.”
It was Kluber’s first time facing a major league lineup since May 1 with Cleveland, when Miami’s Brian Anderson hit a line drive off his pitching arm and broke it.
Kluber then injured an oblique during a rehab assignment, which ended his season — and it turned out, his time with Cleveland. The Indians traded him to Texas this offseason.
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge
- is scheduled to have additional tests Monday as the team tries to pinpoint the cause of soreness in his right shoulder.
Judge underwent an MRI Saturday, which was negative.
The right fielder has been receiving treatment at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
“They worked on him a lot,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. “So, I’d say we were a little encouraged this morning.’’
Judge was shut down from hitting a week before spring training after experiencing soreness while swinging.
Football
College football’s top players turned the NFL’s annual scouting combine into speed week.
Running back Jonathan Taylor promised to run the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds. He did. Receiver Henry Ruggs III came, literally, a few ticks away from matching the fastest time recorded in the event’s 35-year history. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons showed he had receiver-type speed on Saturday, and even the big men such as Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs turned heads with their fleet feet.
On Sunday, the trend continued with cornerback Javelin Guidry of Utah clocking a 4.29 — the best on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis and tied for third-best among defensive backs since 2003. Only Jalen Myrick of Minnesota in 2017 and Stanford Routt in 2005 posted faster times.
“It was a 4.28 at a Texas camp my sophomore year,” Guidry said earlier this week when asked what his fastest 40 was. “I really focused on it (track) when we moved to Texas. Coach Larry Weathers in Austin, he really put it on me to focus on track and running and DB drills as well. He’s a DB coach, but running was the main thing.”
Soccer
Jordan Morris scored two second-half goals, the second in the third minute of stoppage t
- ime, and the Seattle Sounders opened their MLS Cup defense with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday.
Seattle started the day parading the MLS championship trophy through the streets and unveiling its second championship banner. But much of the opener had been a frustrating mix of being outplayed for stretches and missing several easy opportunities at goal.
Morris was the difference after coming on as a substitute at halftime. His goal in the 62nd minute off a cross from Cristian Roldan pulled Seattle even. The two connected again in stoppage time. Off a corner kick from João Paulo, Roldan whipped a header across the front of goal and Morris was standing at the back post to nod it home.