agate Lacrosse: College scores 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College women IOWA COLLEGES Wartburg 14, Beloit 13, OT (Ashlyn Jelinek has game-winning goal for Wartburg)Aurora 18, Cornell 7 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Spillville man’s joke-filled obit gets worldwide notice Father's bizarre behavior before Fairbank slaying detailed Independence man arrested for sexual abuse of a woman 3 times Drug theft led to stabbing of Walker man, court told Man arrested for break-ins at medical offices promotion Prep Football Preview 2018 promotion Farm & Ag Agriculture News & Trends Print Ads Ad Vault ad 23 hrs ago Benjamin F Edwards 116 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-233-3297 Website Ad Vault ad April 23 hrs ago Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault 156893-2.pdf Apr 2, 2019 Ad Vault ad 23 hrs ago Goos Implement Ltd 1333 IA-96, Gladbrook, IA 50635 641-473-2403 Website Ad Vault Front TV Book Spadea Apr 5, 2019 Ad Vault SUDOKU 23 hrs ago Mobile Classified Ad 23 hrs ago Coachlight Homes Inc 3766 W Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-234-8610 Website Ad Vault Courier 6x9.5 Apr 3, 2019 Community Honda 4617 University Ave, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-242-6990 Website Ad Vault Insurance 23 hrs ago Magee Construction Company 1705 Waterloo Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-0100 Website Ad Vault Thank Use Apr 5, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.