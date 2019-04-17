agate Lacrosse: College scores Apr 17, 2019 Updated 29 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College women IOWA COLLEGE Augustana (Ill.) 13, Dubuque 2 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Unclaimed Powerball prize to be given away in Iowa Lottery promotion Roof blows free at Deere Tractor Plant in Waterloo; shifts canceled Protest planned in West Union police dispute Police arrest Waterloo man after seizing stolen gun Child attack suspect had previous Mall of America arrests promotion Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center 40 years of excellence in patient care promotion 2019 MVC Indoor Track & Field Championship Register to win 4 All-Session tickets Print Ads Ad Vault Courier Ad Apr 14, 2019 Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Ad Vault Walker Apr 12, 2019 Ad Vault Why pay more? Apr 14, 2019 Black Hawk Custom Hearing LLC 2055 KIMBALL AVE. SUITE 300, WATERLOO, IA 50702 319-234-4603 Ad Vault Half Page Auto Apr 14, 2019 Community Buick GMC 4030 E Lowes Blvd., Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-5800 Website Ad Vault 158794-1.pdf Apr 15, 2019 Ad Vault CHURCH PAGE - April 12, 2019 Apr 12, 2019 Ad Vault Pulse Front Cover Apr 16, 2019 Great Cycle Brands 1305 W Bremer, Waverly, IA 50677 319-352-4888 Ad Vault Front Page - First Impressions Apr 14, 2019 Gubbels One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning 3173 Titan Trail, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-505-8769 Currently Open Website Ad Vault Easter Hams Apr 14, 2019 B & R Quality Meats Inc 200 Park Rd, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-232-6328 Website Ad Vault CV Center for Skin - Bulk Buy Bonus Ad Apr 14, 2019 Cedar Valley Center For Skin Cancer 1753 W. Ridgeway Ave. , Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-5970 Website
