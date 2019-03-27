agate Lacrosse: College scores Mar 27, 2019 Updated 8 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 3 months for $3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College women IOWA COLLEGE Cornell 16, Dubuque 3 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fairbank dad charged with murder in son's death Friday Questions remain as to why Fairbank man killed his adult son UPDATE: Two arrested for weapons after standoff ends peacefully Charges pending in early Saturday motorcycle crash in Waterloo Here are the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses for 2019 (PHOTOS) promotion Gallery of Homes - March 2018 promotion Partners in Education Print Ads Ad Vault Display Legal 1 Mar 21, 2019 Heat Air Services Cedar Valley's Heating & Co Mar 24, 2019 Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning Of The Cedar Valley 2213 Laporte Rd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-287-5858 Website Ad Vault AE0000046752-001.pdf 11 hrs ago Ad Vault 157422-1.pdf 10 hrs ago Ad Vault VCE Strip Ad Mar 22, 2019 Ad Vault No-Reserve Iowa Multi-Party Online Equip Mar 24, 2019 Sullivan Auctioneers 1066 E. U.s. Hwy. 136, Po Box 111, Hamilton, IL 62341 217-847-2160 Website Ad Vault Nurses Event tickets Mar 24, 2019 Ad Vault TV Book Spadea Header Mar 22, 2019 Ad Vault VCE Strip Ad Mar 24, 2019 Ad Vault Full 4th Page Mar 24, 2019 Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.