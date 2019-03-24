agate Lacrosse: College scores 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 3 months for $3 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save College women IOWA COLLEGES Augsburg 12, Wartburg 8 (Jelinek 3 goals, Greiskalns 2 goals for Wartburg) Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Fairbank dad charged with murder in son's death Friday Waterloo superintendent 'surprised by the imbalance' of public school advocates at Betsy DeVos' Iowa meeting PHOTOS: Ice jams impact Cottage Row, major flooding continues in Cedar Falls Loaded gun found among Goodwill donations in Waterloo Charges pending in early Saturday motorcycle crash in Waterloo promotion The Good Life Live better! promotion Salute to Nurses 2018 Print Ads Ad Vault Weekly Ad Mar 19, 2019 Randall's 320 5th Street, Hudson, IA 50643 319-988-3377 Ad Vault CV Ent Full Page-Bulk Buy Bonus Ad 23 hrs ago Cedar Valley Ear, Nose, Throat 1753 W. Ridgeway Ave. Suite 108, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-833-5972 Website Ad Vault page 1 23 hrs ago Oakridge Realtors 3313 Terrace Dr, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5005 Website Ad Vault TV Inside spadea Mar 22, 2019 Ad Vault Birthday Game Ad Mar 19, 2019 Steege Construction 2601 EASTON AVE, Waverly, IA 50677 319-240-3492 Website Ad Vault Now Open Pulse ad Mar 19, 2019 Brown's Shoe Fit 18 6406 UNIVERSITY AVE, SUITE B, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-260-2020 Ad Vault Garden & Landscaping 2019 23 hrs ago All American Landscaping 704 BROADWAY ST., Dumont, IA 50625 641-425-0918 Ad Vault Half Page Auto Mar 20, 2019 Community Buick GMC 4030 E Lowes Blvd., Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-5800 Website Ad Vault Front TV Book Spadea Mar 22, 2019 Ad Vault Circa AI Hearing Aid 23 hrs ago Black Hawk Hearing Aid 118 East 13th Street, Ames, IA 50010 515-233-1367 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.