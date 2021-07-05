 Skip to main content
La Crosse snaps long Waterloo win streak
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse snaps long Waterloo win streak

Waterloo Bucks logo

WATERLOO – The La Crosse Loggers scored multiple runs in three different innings as the Loggers topped the Waterloo Bucks, 8-4, Monday in Northwoods League action.

La Crosse banged out 10 hits as University of Arizona’s Chase Davis hit a pair of home runs to lead the way. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bucks

Josh Kasevich, Liam Critchett and Emiliano Gonzalez each collected two hits for the Bucks (23-11) while Garrett McGowan scored twice. Critchett drove in two runs.

The game closed the first-half of the season with the Bucks winning the Great Plains East Division. 

Waterloo heads to Mankato tonight for a 6:35 p.m. first pich.

Sunday, Amir Asghar, Cameron Hagan and Camren Landry combined to throw a shutout as Waterloo blanked La Crosse, 13-0.

Each pitcher threw three innings and the trio combined to strike out 17. Hagan struck out eight.

Offensively, Kasevich and Cameron Repetti each hit home runs. Repetti’s was a grand slam as he drove in five.

