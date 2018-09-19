USHL preseason
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Omaha 5 SO
Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 2
GAME THURSDAY
Omaha at Tri-City
GAMES FRIDAY
Des Moines at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Tri-City at Lincoln
NHL preseason
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 5, Washington 2
Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2
Columbus 4, Chicago 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 4, Ottawa 1
Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1
Dallas 5, St. Louis 3
Vegas 5, Colorado 1
Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 2
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2
Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3
San Jose 4, Anaheim 1
