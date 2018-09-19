Subscribe for 33¢ / day
USHL preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Omaha 5 SO

Sioux City 6, Sioux Falls 2

GAME THURSDAY

Omaha at Tri-City

GAMES FRIDAY

Des Moines at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Tri-City at Lincoln

NHL preseason

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 5, Washington 2

Buffalo 3, Pittsburgh 2

Columbus 4, Chicago 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Ottawa 1

Carolina 4, Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 5, St. Louis 3

Vegas 5, Colorado 1

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 2

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2

Arizona(ss) 4, Los Angeles(ss) 3

San Jose 4, Anaheim 1

