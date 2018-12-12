NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91
Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85
Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91
Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79
Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101
Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107
Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125
Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92
Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102
N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88
Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98
N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98
Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81
Philadelphia;29;12;13;4;28;91;107
New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78
Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83
Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94
Dallas;30;17;11;3;35;86;84
Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88
St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97
Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;32;20;10;2;42;113;90
Anaheim;33;16;11;5;39;87;97
San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98
Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93
Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91
Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111
Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80
Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Vegas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2
Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 3
Calgary 6, Philadelphia 5, OT
Anaheim 6, Dallas 3
GAMES TODAY
Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59
Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75
Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80
Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89
Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82
Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78
Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49
Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78
Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73
Sioux City;13;6;3;0;29;76;62
Fargo;13;8;1;2;29;76;76
Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74
Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79
Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85
GAMES TODAY
Lincoln at Tri-City
Dubuque at Sioux Falls
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Youngstown
Dubuque at Sioux City
Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids
Tri-City at Fargo
Des Moines at Lincoln
Muskegon at Omaha
Green Bay at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Chicago at Youngstown
Tri-City at Fargo
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;14;0;0;1;29;76;15
Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;41;24
Sioux City;10;2;1;0;21;46;15
Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30
D.M. Capitals;7;6;1;0;15;55;36
D.M. Oak Leafs;6;7;0;1;13;40;41
Kansas City;6;5;0;1;13;41;42
Lincoln;6;5;0;0;12;40;36
Omaha;5;5;1;0;11;31;39
Fremont;3;7;1;0;7;23;43
Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53
Dubuque;1;10;1;0;3;20;74
Ames;0;10;0;1;1;8;65
JUNIOR VARSITY
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;49;34
D.M. Capitals;10;4;0;0;20;41;29
Omaha;9;2;0;0;18;36;21
Waterloo;9;5;0;1;19;51;33
Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;1;13;28;31
Kansas City;7;5;0;0;14;30;25
Sioux City;7;6;0;0;14;33;31
D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;0;14;36;37
Dubuque;5;6;0;1;11;29;34
Lincoln;4;4;0;3;11;31;34
Ames;2;8;0;1;5;17;41
Fremont;1;9;0;1;3;18;36
Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2
Waterloo JV 3, Cedar Rapids JV 2, SO
GAMES FRIDAY
Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Dubuque at Ames
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Ames
Omaha at Des Moines Capitals
Lincoln at Mason City
Fremont at Quad City
GAMES SUNDAY
Lincoln at Mason City
Fremont at Quad City
Kansas City at Sioux City
Omaha at Des Moines Capitals
