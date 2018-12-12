Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;32;24;7;1;49;130;91

Toronto;31;21;9;1;43;113;85

Buffalo;31;18;9;4;40;95;91

Boston;31;17;10;4;38;85;79

Montreal;31;15;11;5;35;97;101

Detroit;32;14;14;4;32;93;107

Ottawa;32;13;15;4;30;106;125

Florida;29;11;12;6;28;96;105

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;30;18;9;3;39;112;92

Columbus;30;16;12;2;34;102;102

N.Y. Islanders;30;14;12;4;32;85;88

Pittsburgh;30;13;11;6;32;101;98

N.Y. Rangers;30;14;13;3;31;88;98

Carolina;29;13;12;4;30;72;81

Philadelphia;29;12;13;4;28;91;107

New Jersey;29;10;13;6;26;88;105

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;31;20;10;1;41;98;78

Winnipeg;30;19;9;2;40;107;83

Colorado;31;17;9;5;39;112;94

Dallas;30;17;11;3;35;86;84

Minnesota;30;16;12;2;34;95;88

St. Louis;29;11;14;4;26;82;97

Chicago;33;10;18;5;25;93;124

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;32;20;10;2;42;113;90

Anaheim;33;16;11;5;39;87;97

San Jose;32;16;11;5;37;102;98

Vegas;33;18;14;1;37;99;93

Edmonton;31;17;12;2;36;88;91

Vancouver;33;14;16;3;31;98;111

Arizona;29;13;14;2;28;76;80

Los Angeles;32;11;19;2;24;71;98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Vegas 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Chicago 6, Pittsburgh 3

Calgary 6, Philadelphia 5, OT

Anaheim 6, Dallas 3

GAMES TODAY

Arizona at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Vegas at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;19;4;0;0;38;113;59

Chicago;13;8;1;0;27;74;75

Dubuque;10;9;2;2;24;80;80

Central Ill.;11;12;2;0;24;85;89

Green Bay;10;10;2;1;23;72;82

Ced. Rapids;10;11;2;1;23;72;78

Youngstown;9;9;0;3;21;66;76

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;12;1;2;15;39;72

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;17;5;1;0;35;76;49

Des Moines;15;8;1;1;32;90;78

Waterloo;14;6;3;1;32;93;73

Sioux City;13;6;3;0;29;76;62

Fargo;13;8;1;2;29;76;76

Sioux Falls;10;7;2;1;23;66;74

Lincoln;7;11;3;1;18;60;79

Omaha;7;13;0;2;16;56;85

GAMES TODAY

Lincoln at Tri-City

Dubuque at Sioux Falls

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Lincoln, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Madison, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Youngstown

Dubuque at Sioux City

Central Illinois at Cedar Rapids

Tri-City at Fargo

Des Moines at Lincoln

Muskegon at Omaha

Green Bay at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Chicago at Youngstown

Tri-City at Fargo

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;14;0;0;1;29;76;15

Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;41;24

Sioux City;10;2;1;0;21;46;15

Cedar Rapids;10;4;0;0;20;68;30

D.M. Capitals;7;6;1;0;15;55;36

D.M. Oak Leafs;6;7;0;1;13;40;41

Kansas City;6;5;0;1;13;41;42

Lincoln;6;5;0;0;12;40;36

Omaha;5;5;1;0;11;31;39

Fremont;3;7;1;0;7;23;43

Mason City;2;8;0;0;4;24;53

Dubuque;1;10;1;0;3;20;74

Ames;0;10;0;1;1;8;65

JUNIOR VARSITY

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Quad City;11;3;0;0;22;49;34

D.M. Capitals;10;4;0;0;20;41;29

Omaha;9;2;0;0;18;36;21

Waterloo;9;5;0;1;19;51;33

Cedar Rapids;6;5;0;1;13;28;31

Kansas City;7;5;0;0;14;30;25

Sioux City;7;6;0;0;14;33;31

D.M. Oak Leafs;7;7;0;0;14;36;37

Dubuque;5;6;0;1;11;29;34

Lincoln;4;4;0;3;11;31;34

Ames;2;8;0;1;5;17;41

Fremont;1;9;0;1;3;18;36

Mason City;1;8;0;1;3;22;39

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Cedar Rapids 2

Waterloo JV 3, Cedar Rapids JV 2, SO

GAMES FRIDAY

Mason City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Dubuque at Ames

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Ames

Omaha at Des Moines Capitals

Lincoln at Mason City

Fremont at Quad City

GAMES SUNDAY

Lincoln at Mason City

Fremont at Quad City

Kansas City at Sioux City

Omaha at Des Moines Capitals

