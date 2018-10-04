NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7
Ottawa;1;0;0;1;1;3;4
Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Detroit;1;0;0;1;1;2;3
Florida;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Tampa Bay;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Buffalo;1;0;1;0;0;0;4
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7
Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
N.Y. Islanders;1;1;0;0;2;2;1
Columbus;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Pittsburgh;1;1;0;0;2;7;6
Carolina;1;0;0;1;1;1;2
New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
N.Y. Rangers;1;0;1;0;0;2;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;1;1;0;0;2;5;1
Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;3;2
Chicago;1;1;0;0;2;4;3
Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;4;1
Dallas;1;1;0;0;2;3;0
St. Louis;1;0;1;0;0;1;5
Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;1;4
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Vancouver;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;5;2
Edmonton;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0
Vegas;1;1;0;0;0;2;5
Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;2;5
Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;0;3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT
Boston 4, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT
Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT
Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1
Dallas 3, Arizona 0
Colorado 4, Minnesota 1
Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2
GAMES TODAY
Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, Noon
Winnipeg at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;10;6
Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10
Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4
Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;6;5
Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15
Youngstown;0;2;0;0;0;6;9
Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7
Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5
Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10
Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6
Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;9
Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7
Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6
Omaha;0;2;0;0;0;2;5
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Cedar Rapids at Chicago
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Sioux City at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Team USA
Muskegon at Youngstown
Green Bay at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Cedar Rapids at Dubuque
Sioux Falls at Fargo
Tri-City at Omaha
GAME SUNDAY
Green Bay at Central Illinois
