NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Toronto;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Boston;2;1;1;0;2;4;7

Ottawa;1;0;0;1;1;3;4

Montreal;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Detroit;1;0;0;1;1;2;3

Florida;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Tampa Bay;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Buffalo;1;0;1;0;0;0;4

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;2;1;0;1;3;13;7

Philadelphia;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

N.Y. Islanders;1;1;0;0;2;2;1

Columbus;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Pittsburgh;1;1;0;0;2;7;6

Carolina;1;0;0;1;1;1;2

New Jersey;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

N.Y. Rangers;1;0;1;0;0;2;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;1;1;0;0;2;5;1

Nashville;1;1;0;0;2;3;2

Chicago;1;1;0;0;2;4;3

Colorado;1;1;0;0;2;4;1

Dallas;1;1;0;0;2;3;0

St. Louis;1;0;1;0;0;1;5

Minnesota;1;0;1;0;0;1;4

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Vancouver;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Anaheim;1;1;0;0;2;5;2

Edmonton;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Los Angeles;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Vegas;1;1;0;0;0;2;5

Calgary;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

San Jose;1;0;1;0;0;2;5

Arizona;1;0;1;0;0;0;3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Washington 6, OT

Boston 4, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1, OT

Columbus 3, Detroit 2, OT

Nashville 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Chicago 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 1

Dallas 3, Arizona 0

Colorado 4, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 5, Vegas 2

GAMES TODAY

Carolina at Columbus, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Edmonton vs. New Jersey at Goteborg, SWE, Noon

Winnipeg at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Florida at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;10;6

Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10

Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4

Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;6;5

Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15

Youngstown;0;2;0;0;0;6;9

Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7

Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10

Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;9

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6

Omaha;0;2;0;0;0;2;5

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Sioux City at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Green Bay at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

GAME SUNDAY

Green Bay at Central Illinois

