NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;58;43;11;4;90;229;159
Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159
Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148
Montreal;57;31;19;7;69;173;165
Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171
Florida;56;24;24;8;56;171;194
Detroit;58;23;28;7;53;162;190
Ottawa;57;21;31;5;47;175;208
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;57;34;17;6;74;164;136
Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183
Columbus;56;32;21;3;67;180;170
Pittsburgh;57;30;20;7;67;196;174
Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164
Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190
N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186
New Jersey;57;21;28;8;50;164;199
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;58;36;19;3;75;199;167
Nashville;60;34;21;5;73;185;155
St. Louis;56;29;22;5;63;167;162
Dallas;57;29;23;5;63;145;146
Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167
Colorado;57;23;23;11;57;186;189
Chicago;58;24;25;9;57;190;211
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177
Calgary;57;34;16;7;75;207;170
Vegas;58;31;23;4;66;172;162
Vancouver;58;25;26;7;57;164;182
Arizona;57;25;27;5;55;150;167
Edmonton;56;24;27;5;53;160;187
Anaheim;57;22;26;9;53;128;182
Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 0
Florida 3, Calgary 2, SO
Detroit 3, Ottawa 2
Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 0
Colorado 4, Winnipeg 1
Nashville 3, Montreal 1
Chicago 5, New Jersey 2
St. Louis 4, Arizona 0
Toronto at Vegas, late
Vancouver at Los Angeles, late
Washington at San Jose, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Calgary at Pittsburgh, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Boston at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109
Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134
Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154
Dubuque;19;16;3;4;45;128;135
Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110
Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149
Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131
Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152
Madison;8;27;3;2;21;78;153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95
Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119
Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132
Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122
Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123
Sioux City;20;14;5;2;47;130;125
Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140
Lincoln;10;28;3;2;25;115;166
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Team USA
Team USA at Youngstown
Muskegon at Chicago
Green Bay at Dubuque
Cedar Rapids at Madison
Tri-City at Central Illinois
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Youngstown
Sioux Falls at Muskegon
Team USA at Chicago
Lincoln at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
Tri-City at Central Illinois
