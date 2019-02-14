Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;58;43;11;4;90;229;159

Toronto;56;35;18;3;73;200;159

Boston;57;32;17;8;72;168;148

Montreal;57;31;19;7;69;173;165

Buffalo;56;28;21;7;63;165;171

Florida;56;24;24;8;56;171;194

Detroit;58;23;28;7;53;162;190

Ottawa;57;21;31;5;47;175;208

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;57;34;17;6;74;164;136

Washington;57;31;19;7;69;192;183

Columbus;56;32;21;3;67;180;170

Pittsburgh;57;30;20;7;67;196;174

Carolina;57;29;22;6;64;167;164

Philadelphia;57;26;24;7;59;167;190

N.Y. Rangers;56;24;24;8;56;159;186

New Jersey;57;21;28;8;50;164;199

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;58;36;19;3;75;199;167

Nashville;60;34;21;5;73;185;155

St. Louis;56;29;22;5;63;167;162

Dallas;57;29;23;5;63;145;146

Minnesota;57;27;25;5;59;160;167

Colorado;57;23;23;11;57;186;189

Chicago;58;24;25;9;57;190;211

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;57;34;16;7;75;210;177

Calgary;57;34;16;7;75;207;170

Vegas;58;31;23;4;66;172;162

Vancouver;58;25;26;7;57;164;182

Arizona;57;25;27;5;55;150;167

Edmonton;56;24;27;5;53;160;187

Anaheim;57;22;26;9;53;128;182

Los Angeles;56;23;28;5;51;136;171

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 0

Florida 3, Calgary 2, SO

Detroit 3, Ottawa 2

Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 0

Colorado 4, Winnipeg 1

Nashville 3, Montreal 1

Chicago 5, New Jersey 2

St. Louis 4, Arizona 0

Toronto at Vegas, late

Vancouver at Los Angeles, late

Washington at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Calgary at Pittsburgh, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

St. Louis at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;30;9;2;1;63;168;109

Chicago;26;14;1;0;53;161;134

Youngstown;21;16;1;3;46;137;154

Dubuque;19;16;3;4;45;128;135

Ced. Rapids;20;16;2;2;44;117;110

Central Ill.;17;21;2;1;37;131;149

Team USA;16;13;2;3;37;133;131

Green Bay;14;20;5;1;34;113;152

Madison;8;27;3;2;21;78;153

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;31;9;1;1;64;151;95

Waterloo;27;11;3;1;58;157;119

Sioux Falls;26;10;3;1;56;153;132

Des Moines;24;14;1;4;53;144;122

Fargo;22;15;2;2;48;127;123

Sioux City;20;14;5;2;47;130;125

Omaha;16;19;2;4;38;106;140

Lincoln;10;28;3;2;25;115;166

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Sioux City 3, Lincoln 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Team USA

Team USA at Youngstown

Muskegon at Chicago

Green Bay at Dubuque

Cedar Rapids at Madison

Tri-City at Central Illinois

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Youngstown

Sioux Falls at Muskegon

Team USA at Chicago

Lincoln at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

Tri-City at Central Illinois

