NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;65;49;12;4;102;253;173
Boston;64;38;17;9;85;193;161
Toronto;64;39;21;4;82;228;184
Montreal;64;34;23;7;75;196;186
Buffalo;63;29;26;8;66;181;199
Florida;63;28;25;10;66;202;217
Detroit;64;23;32;9;55;178;220
Ottawa;64;22;37;5;49;191;239
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;63;37;19;7;81;185;150
Washington;64;36;21;7;79;220;205
Columbus;63;36;24;3;75;201;188
Carolina;63;34;23;6;74;187;171
Pittsburgh;63;33;22;8;74;218;197
Philadelphia;64;30;26;8;68;191;215
N.Y. Rangers;63;27;26;10;64;186;211
New Jersey;64;25;31;8;58;185;216
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Nashville;66;37;24;5;79;196;173
Winnipeg;63;37;22;4;78;212;188
St. Louis;63;34;23;6;74;184;172
Minnesota;64;31;27;6;68;176;186
Colorado;64;28;24;12;68;212;202
Dallas;63;31;27;5;67;158;166
Chicago;64;27;28;9;63;215;239
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;64;41;16;7;89;230;182
San Jose;64;37;19;8;82;229;201
Vegas;65;34;26;5;73;195;187
Arizona;64;31;28;5;67;173;182
Vancouver;65;27;29;9;63;180;203
Edmonton;64;27;30;7;61;179;213
Anaheim;64;24;31;9;57;142;199
Los Angeles;63;23;33;7;53;149;200
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 1
Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Arizona 5, Vancouver 2
Vegas 6, Florida 5, SO
Dallas at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Edmonton at Columbus, noon
Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128
Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151
Ced. Rapids;26;16;2;2;56;139;123
Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166
Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151
Team USA;20;15;2;3;45;165;154
Central Ill.;18;26;2;1;39;140;177
Green Bay;14;23;6;3;37;131;177
Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108
Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130
Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149
Des Moines;26;17;1;4;57;155;134
Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132
Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142
Omaha;18;21;4;4;44;119;156
Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Des Moines 4, Omaha 0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Team USA at Sioux City
Chicago at Dubuque
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Omaha
Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.
Muskegon at Youngstown
Team USA at Sioux City
Des Moines at Cedar Rapids
Dubuque at Chicago
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Omaha at Lincoln
Team USA at Madison
Tri-City at Sioux Falls
GAMES SUNDAY
Central Illinois at Green Bay
Muskegon at Youngstown
MHSHL tournament
At Ames/ISU Ice Arena
VARSITY
GAMES TODAY
No. 3 Cedar Rapids (27-5-0-0) vs. No. 6 D.M. Capitals (17-13-2-0), 2 p.m.
No. 2 Sioux City (26-3-3-0) vs. No. 7 Lincoln (17-14-1-0), 4 p.m.
No. 4 Omaha (22-9-1-0) vs. No. 5 Quad City (21-11-0-0), noon
No. 1 Waterloo (29-2-0-1) vs. No. 8 Kansas City (16-13-2-1), 6 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids/D.M. Capitals winner vs. Sioux City/Lincoln winner, noon
Omaha/Quad City winner vs. Waterloo/Kansas City winner, 2 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Third place, 9 a.m.
Championship, 11 a.m.
JUNIOR VARSITY
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Dubuque 3, D.M. Capitals 1
Waterloo 6, Quad City 1
Kansas City 6, Cedar Rapids 0
Omaha 3, Lincoln 0
GAMES TODAY
Dubuque vs. Waterloo, 9 a.m.
Kansas City vs. Omaha, 10:30 a.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Third place, 9 a.m.
Championship, 10:30 a.m.
