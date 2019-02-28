Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;65;49;12;4;102;253;173

Boston;64;38;17;9;85;193;161

Toronto;64;39;21;4;82;228;184

Montreal;64;34;23;7;75;196;186

Buffalo;63;29;26;8;66;181;199

Florida;63;28;25;10;66;202;217

Detroit;64;23;32;9;55;178;220

Ottawa;64;22;37;5;49;191;239

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;63;37;19;7;81;185;150

Washington;64;36;21;7;79;220;205

Columbus;63;36;24;3;75;201;188

Carolina;63;34;23;6;74;187;171

Pittsburgh;63;33;22;8;74;218;197

Philadelphia;64;30;26;8;68;191;215

N.Y. Rangers;63;27;26;10;64;186;211

New Jersey;64;25;31;8;58;185;216

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;66;37;24;5;79;196;173

Winnipeg;63;37;22;4;78;212;188

St. Louis;63;34;23;6;74;184;172

Minnesota;64;31;27;6;68;176;186

Colorado;64;28;24;12;68;212;202

Dallas;63;31;27;5;67;158;166

Chicago;64;27;28;9;63;215;239

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;64;41;16;7;89;230;182

San Jose;64;37;19;8;82;229;201

Vegas;65;34;26;5;73;195;187

Arizona;64;31;28;5;67;173;182

Vancouver;65;27;29;9;63;180;203

Edmonton;64;27;30;7;61;179;213

Anaheim;64;24;31;9;57;142;199

Los Angeles;63;23;33;7;53;149;200

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Islanders 6, Toronto 1

Columbus 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Edmonton 4, Ottawa 2

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 5, Vancouver 2

Vegas 6, Florida 5, SO

Dallas at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Edmonton at Columbus, noon

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 9 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;34;11;2;1;71;193;128

Chicago;29;16;1;0;59;178;151

Ced. Rapids;26;16;2;2;56;139;123

Youngstown;24;18;1;3;52;156;166

Dubuque;21;18;3;4;49;142;151

Team USA;20;15;2;3;45;165;154

Central Ill.;18;26;2;1;39;140;177

Green Bay;14;23;6;3;37;131;177

Madison;10;29;4;2;26;94;172

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;35;9;2;1;73;173;108

Waterloo;30;13;3;1;64;179;130

Sioux Falls;29;12;3;1;62;171;149

Des Moines;26;17;1;4;57;155;134

Fargo;26;16;2;2;56;144;132

Sioux City;21;17;5;2;49;139;142

Omaha;18;21;4;4;44;119;156

Lincoln;10;31;3;3;26;119;187

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines 4, Omaha 0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Team USA at Sioux City

Chicago at Dubuque

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

Lincoln at Omaha

Cedar Rapids at Central Illinois

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Fargo, 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon at Youngstown

Team USA at Sioux City

Des Moines at Cedar Rapids

Dubuque at Chicago

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

Team USA at Madison

Tri-City at Sioux Falls

GAMES SUNDAY

Central Illinois at Green Bay

Muskegon at Youngstown

MHSHL tournament

At Ames/ISU Ice Arena

VARSITY

GAMES TODAY

No. 3 Cedar Rapids (27-5-0-0) vs. No. 6 D.M. Capitals (17-13-2-0), 2 p.m.

No. 2 Sioux City (26-3-3-0) vs. No. 7 Lincoln (17-14-1-0), 4 p.m.

No. 4 Omaha (22-9-1-0) vs. No. 5 Quad City (21-11-0-0), noon

No. 1 Waterloo (29-2-0-1) vs. No. 8 Kansas City (16-13-2-1), 6 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids/D.M. Capitals winner vs. Sioux City/Lincoln winner, noon

Omaha/Quad City winner vs. Waterloo/Kansas City winner, 2 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 11 a.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 3, D.M. Capitals 1

Waterloo 6, Quad City 1

Kansas City 6, Cedar Rapids 0

Omaha 3, Lincoln 0

GAMES TODAY

Dubuque vs. Waterloo, 9 a.m.

Kansas City vs. Omaha, 10:30 a.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 10:30 a.m.

