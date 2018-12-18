Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;35;26;7;2;54;143;99

Toronto;34;22;10;2;46;124;95

Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103

Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88

Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111

Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135

Detroit;35;14;16;5;33;100;118

Florida;32;13;13;6;32;106;115

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100

Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105

N.Y. Islanders;33;17;12;4;38;96;93

Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108

N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107

Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93

Philadelphia;32;13;15;4;30;96;118

New Jersey;32;11;14;7;29;96;118

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94

Nashville;35;22;11;2;46;108;88

Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106

Dallas;34;17;14;3;37;94;93

Minnesota;33;17;14;2;36;101;95

St. Louis;32;13;15;4;30;92;108

Chicago;36;11;19;6;28;101;136

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;35;22;11;2;46;122;95

San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103

Anaheim;36;19;12;5;43;94;103

Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102

Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105

Vancouver;37;16;17;4;36;112;123

Arizona;33;14;17;2;30;82;92

Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 5, Buffalo 2

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, New Jersey 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 1

San Jose 4, Minnesota 0

Dallas 2, Calgary 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60

Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86

Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91

Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80

Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96

Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93

Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92

Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79

Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58

Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80

Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81

Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68

Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78

Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81

Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89

Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines 2, Sioux Falls 0

GAME TODAY

Muskegon at Team USA

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27

Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque at Green Bay

Des Moines at Omaha

