NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;35;26;7;2;54;143;99
Toronto;34;22;10;2;46;124;95
Buffalo;35;20;10;5;45;107;103
Boston;34;18;12;4;40;94;88
Montreal;34;17;12;5;39;108;111
Ottawa;35;15;16;4;34;116;135
Detroit;35;14;16;5;33;100;118
Florida;32;13;13;6;32;106;115
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;32;20;9;3;43;122;100
Columbus;33;18;12;3;39;108;105
N.Y. Islanders;33;17;12;4;38;96;93
Pittsburgh;33;15;12;6;36;112;108
N.Y. Rangers;33;15;13;5;35;97;107
Carolina;32;14;13;5;33;84;93
Philadelphia;32;13;15;4;30;96;118
New Jersey;32;11;14;7;29;96;118
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;33;22;9;2;46;121;94
Nashville;35;22;11;2;46;108;88
Colorado;34;18;10;6;42;122;106
Dallas;34;17;14;3;37;94;93
Minnesota;33;17;14;2;36;101;95
St. Louis;32;13;15;4;30;92;108
Chicago;36;11;19;6;28;101;136
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;35;22;11;2;46;122;95
San Jose;35;19;11;5;43;116;103
Anaheim;36;19;12;5;43;94;103
Vegas;36;19;15;2;40;107;102
Edmonton;35;18;14;3;39;99;105
Vancouver;37;16;17;4;36;112;123
Arizona;33;14;17;2;30;82;92
Los Angeles;34;11;20;3;25;75;106
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Florida 5, Buffalo 2
Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, New Jersey 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Anaheim 1
San Jose 4, Minnesota 0
Dallas 2, Calgary 0
Chicago 2, Nashville 1
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Arizona 1
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 2
Los Angeles 4, Winnipeg 1
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Boston, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Calgary, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;20;4;1;0;41;117;60
Chicago;15;9;1;0;31;90;86
Dubuque;11;9;3;3;28;90;91
Ced. Rapids;12;11;2;1;27;80;80
Central Ill.;12;13;2;0;26;90;96
Green Bay;10;12;2;1;23;75;93
Youngstown;10;11;0;3;23;77;92
Team USA;8;9;1;2;19;72;79
Madison;6;14;1;2;15;42;80
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;19;6;1;0;39;83;58
Waterloo;16;6;3;1;36;103;80
Des Moines;16;8;1;2;35;95;81
Sioux City;14;7;3;0;31;82;68
Fargo;14;9;1;2;31;82;78
Sioux Falls;13;7;2;1;29;82;81
Omaha;8;14;0;2;18;57;89
Lincoln;7;14;3;1;18;67;92
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Des Moines 2, Sioux Falls 0
GAME TODAY
Muskegon at Team USA
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 27
Waterloo at Sioux Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Dubuque at Green Bay
Des Moines at Omaha
