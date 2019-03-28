NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206
x-Boston;77;47;21;9;103;243;197
Toronto;77;45;25;7;97;275;233
Montreal;78;41;29;8;90;235;226
Florida;78;34;32;12;80;254;270
Buffalo;77;31;36;10;72;211;256
Detroit;77;29;38;10;68;211;262
Ottawa;77;27;44;6;60;228;283
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Washington;78;46;24;8;100;267;237
N.Y. Islanders;78;45;26;7;97;217;192
Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228
Carolina;77;42;28;7;91;228;213
Columbus;77;43;30;4;90;238;220
Philadelphia;77;37;32;8;82;234;256
N.Y. Rangers;76;29;34;13;71;211;256
New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;77;45;28;4;94;260;228
x-Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202
St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206
Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191
Colorado;77;35;29;13;83;244;232
Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224
Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;77;47;23;7;101;269;215
x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245
Vegas;77;42;29;6;90;238;213
Arizona;77;37;33;7;81;200;212
Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256
Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244
Anaheim;78;32;36;10;74;185;241
Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Carolina 2
Columbus 6, Montreal 2
Detroit 5, Buffalo 4, OT
Florida 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 4
Dallas 3, Edmonton 2, SO
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO
Chicago 5, San Jose 4
GAMES TODAY
St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Florida at Boston, noon
Philadelphia at Carolina, 12:30 p.m.
Montreal at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153
x-Chicago;34;19;3;0;71;217;183
x-Ced. Rapids;32;18;3;2;69;165;140
x-Youngstown;31;19;1;4;67;193;189
x-Team USA;29;18;2;5;65;248;200
Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177
Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201
Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232
Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125
x-Waterloo;34;14;5;2;75;204;152
x-Sioux Falls;34;14;5;2;75;207;180
Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162
Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158
Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173
Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175
Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226
x-clinched playoff berth
TODAY'S GAMES
Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Madison at Chicago
Lincoln at Des Moines
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Sioux Falls
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.
Youngstown at Team USA
Tri-City at Sioux City
Des Moines at Dubuque
Omaha at Green Bay
Fargo at Lincoln
Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls
Muskegon at Central Illinois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.