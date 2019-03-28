{{featured_button_text}}
NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;77;59;14;4;122;306;206

x-Boston;77;47;21;9;103;243;197

Toronto;77;45;25;7;97;275;233

Montreal;78;41;29;8;90;235;226

Florida;78;34;32;12;80;254;270

Buffalo;77;31;36;10;72;211;256

Detroit;77;29;38;10;68;211;262

Ottawa;77;27;44;6;60;228;283

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Washington;78;46;24;8;100;267;237

N.Y. Islanders;78;45;26;7;97;217;192

Pittsburgh;77;42;24;11;95;261;228

Carolina;77;42;28;7;91;228;213

Columbus;77;43;30;4;90;238;220

Philadelphia;77;37;32;8;82;234;256

N.Y. Rangers;76;29;34;13;71;211;256

New Jersey;77;29;39;9;67;211;260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;77;45;28;4;94;260;228

x-Nashville;77;43;28;6;92;224;202

St. Louis;76;41;27;8;90;226;206

Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191

Colorado;77;35;29;13;83;244;232

Minnesota;77;35;33;9;79;203;224

Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;77;47;23;7;101;269;215

x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245

Vegas;77;42;29;6;90;238;213

Arizona;77;37;33;7;81;200;212

Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256

Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244

Anaheim;78;32;36;10;74;185;241

Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Columbus 6, Montreal 2

Detroit 5, Buffalo 4, OT

Florida 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 4

Dallas 3, Edmonton 2, SO

Vancouver 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Chicago 5, San Jose 4

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Vegas, 10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Florida at Boston, noon

Philadelphia at Carolina, 12:30 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Buffalo vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 6 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;37;15;3;1;78;209;153

x-Chicago;34;19;3;0;71;217;183

x-Ced. Rapids;32;18;3;2;69;165;140

x-Youngstown;31;19;1;4;67;193;189

x-Team USA;29;18;2;5;65;248;200

Dubuque;25;22;4;4;58;171;177

Central Ill.;22;29;3;2;49;161;201

Green Bay;16;31;6;3;41;156;232

Madison;13;37;4;2;32;122;225

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;43;10;2;1;89;211;125

x-Waterloo;34;14;5;2;75;204;152

x-Sioux Falls;34;14;5;2;75;207;180

Des Moines;30;21;1;4;65;179;162

Fargo;30;22;2;2;64;165;158

Sioux City;26;22;5;2;59;165;173

Omaha;24;23;4;4;56;139;175

Lincoln;11;37;3;4;29;139;226

x-clinched playoff berth

TODAY'S GAMES

Waterloo at Muskegon, 6:15 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Madison at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Sioux Falls

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Chicago, 7:05 p.m.

Youngstown at Team USA

Tri-City at Sioux City

Des Moines at Dubuque

Omaha at Green Bay

Fargo at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Sioux Falls

Muskegon at Central Illinois

