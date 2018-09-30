clip art hockey

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;2;0;0;0;4;11;6

Team USA;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Central Ill.;1;0;1;0;3;10;10

Ced. Rapids;1;0;1;0;3;5;4

Green Bay;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Chicago;0;1;1;0;1;9;15

Dubuque;1;1;0;0;2;6;5

Youngstown;0;2;0;0;0;7;10

Madison;0;2;0;0;0;3;7

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4;15;7

Tri-City;2;0;0;0;4;7;5

Sioux Falls;1;0;0;1;3;10;10

Waterloo;1;0;1;0;3;7;6

Sioux City;1;1;0;0;2;8;10

Lincoln;1;1;0;0;2;6;7

Fargo;1;1;0;0;2;6;6

Omaha;0;2;0;0;0;2;5

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 4, Youngstown 2

Team USA 2, Omaha 1

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Cedar Rapids at Chicago

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Sioux City at Green Bay

Omaha at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Central Illinois, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Team USA

Muskegon at Youngstown

Green Bay at Chicago

Lincoln at Des Moines

Cedar Rapids at Dubuque

Sioux Falls at Fargo

Tri-City at Omaha

NHL preseason

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Nashville 5, Carolina 4, OT

Washington 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 6, Dallas 5

Vegas 5, San Jose 2

