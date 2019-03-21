NHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;75;58;13;4;120;298;198
Boston;74;45;20;9;99;226;186
Toronto;74;44;25;5;93;263;221
Montreal;74;39;28;7;85;219;213
Florida;74;33;29;12;78;240;248
Buffalo;73;31;33;9;71;202;237
Detroit;74;26;38;10;62;200;254
Ottawa;74;25;43;6;56;218;275
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Washington;74;43;23;8;94;256;231
N.Y. Islanders;74;42;25;7;91;206;182
Pittsburgh;75;40;24;11;91;253;224
Carolina;73;40;26;7;87;218;204
Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218
Philadelphia;74;36;30;8;80;226;245
N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244
New Jersey;75;27;39;9;63;206;258
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;73;44;25;4;92;249;213
Nashville;75;42;27;6;90;223;197
St. Louis;74;39;27;8;86;219;202
Dallas;74;38;30;6;82;186;183
Colorado;74;33;29;12;78;235;225
Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217
Chicago;73;32;31;10;74;244;266
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;74;46;21;7;99;265;209
x-San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229
Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203
Arizona;74;36;32;6;78;198;208
Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229
Edmonton;74;33;34;7;73;210;245
Anaheim;75;30;36;9;69;173;230
Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 3
Boston 5, New Jersey 1
Florida 4, Arizona 2
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 0
St. Louis 5, Detroit 2
Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 1, SO
Colorado 3, Dallas 1
Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1
Edmonton 4, Columbus 1
Calgary 5, Ottawa 1
Winnipeg at Vegas, late
San Jose at Los Angeles, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Arizona at New Jersey, noon
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon
Chicago at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Edmonton, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145
x-Chicago;32;19;2;0;66;203;178
x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182
Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135
Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191
Dubuque;25;21;3;4;57;166;169
Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192
Green Bay;15;29;6;3;39;147;216
Madison;12;36;4;2;30;114;219
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
x-Tri-City;41;10;2;1;85;203;120
Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142
Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169
Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148
Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149
Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165
Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171
Lincoln;11;36;3;3;28;135;216
x-clinched playoff berth
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Dubuque 3, Madison 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Chicago at Green Bay
Sioux City at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Des Moines at Team USA
Lincoln at Muskegon
Tri-City at Dubuque
Central Illinois at Fargo
Madison at Green Bay
Sioux City at Sioux Falls
