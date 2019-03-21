Try 3 months for $3
clip art hockey

NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;75;58;13;4;120;298;198

Boston;74;45;20;9;99;226;186

Toronto;74;44;25;5;93;263;221

Montreal;74;39;28;7;85;219;213

Florida;74;33;29;12;78;240;248

Buffalo;73;31;33;9;71;202;237

Detroit;74;26;38;10;62;200;254

Ottawa;74;25;43;6;56;218;275

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Washington;74;43;23;8;94;256;231

N.Y. Islanders;74;42;25;7;91;206;182

Pittsburgh;75;40;24;11;91;253;224

Carolina;73;40;26;7;87;218;204

Columbus;74;40;30;4;84;223;218

Philadelphia;74;36;30;8;80;226;245

N.Y. Rangers;73;28;32;13;69;204;244

New Jersey;75;27;39;9;63;206;258

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;73;44;25;4;92;249;213

Nashville;75;42;27;6;90;223;197

St. Louis;74;39;27;8;86;219;202

Dallas;74;38;30;6;82;186;183

Colorado;74;33;29;12;78;235;225

Minnesota;74;34;31;9;77;200;217

Chicago;73;32;31;10;74;244;266

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;74;46;21;7;99;265;209

x-San Jose;73;43;22;8;94;261;229

Vegas;73;41;27;5;87;227;203

Arizona;74;36;32;6;78;198;208

Vancouver;74;32;32;10;74;206;229

Edmonton;74;33;34;7;73;210;245

Anaheim;75;30;36;9;69;173;230

Los Angeles;72;25;39;8;58;170;230

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 6, Carolina 3

Boston 5, New Jersey 1

Florida 4, Arizona 2

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 0

St. Louis 5, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 2, Nashville 1, SO

Colorado 3, Dallas 1

Philadelphia 3, Chicago 1

Edmonton 4, Columbus 1

Calgary 5, Ottawa 1

Winnipeg at Vegas, late

San Jose at Los Angeles, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota at Washington, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Arizona at New Jersey, noon

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, noon

Chicago at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Ottawa at Edmonton, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Boston at Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

x-Muskegon;36;14;3;1;76;204;145

x-Chicago;32;19;2;0;66;203;178

x-Youngstown;30;18;1;4;65;186;182

Ced. Rapids;30;18;2;2;64;159;135

Team USA;26;18;2;5;59;228;191

Dubuque;25;21;3;4;57;166;169

Central Ill.;22;27;3;2;49;157;192

Green Bay;15;29;6;3;39;147;216

Madison;12;36;4;2;30;114;219

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

x-Tri-City;41;10;2;1;85;203;120

Waterloo;33;14;4;1;71;195;142

Sioux Falls;32;13;5;2;71;195;169

Des Moines;30;19;1;4;65;172;148

Fargo;28;21;2;2;60;154;149

Sioux City;24;21;5;2;55;155;165

Omaha;23;22;4;4;54;134;171

Lincoln;11;36;3;3;28;135;216

x-clinched playoff berth

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Dubuque 3, Madison 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Cedar Rapids, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Chicago at Green Bay

Sioux City at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Des Moines at Team USA

Lincoln at Muskegon

Tri-City at Dubuque

Central Illinois at Fargo

Madison at Green Bay

Sioux City at Sioux Falls

