NHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;5;4;0;1;9;21;13

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;12;8

Toronto;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Detroit;5;3;2;0;6;16;16

Montreal;5;2;1;2;6;21;21

Tampa Bay;5;2;2;1;5;20;17

Florida;5;1;2;2;4;13;20

Ottawa;4;1;3;0;2;12;17

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16

Pittsburgh;6;4;2;0;8;25;16

Washington;6;3;1;2;8;19;17

Philadelphia;3;2;0;1;5;10;6

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

N.Y. Islanders;5;2;3;0;4;12;15

Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18

New Jersey;5;0;3;2;2;9;23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;4;4;0;0;8;16;9

Winnipeg;7;4;3;0;8;24;26

St. Louis;5;3;1;1;7;17;17

Nashville;5;3;2;0;6;23;21

Dallas;6;1;4;1;3;13;19

Chicago;3;0;2;1;1;9;12

Minnesota;4;0;4;0;0;10;21

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;5;5;0;0;10;22;13

Anaheim;5;4;1;0;8;11;6

Vegas;5;3;2;0;6;19;12

Calgary;5;2;2;1;5;14;17

Vancouver;4;2;2;0;4;13;10

Los Angeles;4;2;2;0;4;18;21

Arizona;4;1;2;1;3;7;7

San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 7, Winnipeg 2

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

GAMES TODAY

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Anaheim at Boston, noon

Minnesota at Ottawa, noon

Florida at New Jersey, noon

Dallas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;5;0;0;0;10;13;7

Lincoln;4;1;0;0;8;23;14

Fargo;2;1;1;0;5;10;12

Omaha;2;3;1;0;5;14;20

Sioux City;2;2;0;0;4;10;12

Des Moines;2;3;0;0;4;18;17

Tri-City;1;3;1;1;2;11;16

Sioux Falls;1;4;0;0;2;17;24

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Dubuque;4;0;0;0;8;14;7

Ced. Rapids;4;1;0;0;8;26;12

Chicago;4;1;0;0;8;17;13

Youngstown;3;1;2;0;8;22;22

Green Bay;3;3;0;0;6;17;17

Team USA;2;4;0;0;4;19;30

Muskegon;2;4;0;0;4;22;20

Madison;1;5;0;0;2;18;28

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 1, Tri-City 0

Muskegon 7, Team USA 4

Green Bay 4, Des Moines 3

Sioux City 6, Madison 4

Lincoln 6, Omaha 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 4, Youngstown 3, OT

Dubuque 3, Tri-City 1

GAME TODAY

Chicago at Youngstown

GAMES THURSDAY

Lincoln at Des Moines

Sioux Falls at Fargo

GAMES FRIDAY

Green Bay at Team USA

Omaha at Cedar Rapids

Muskegon at Chicago

Tri-City at Sioux City

Dubuque at Des Moines

Youngstown at Lincoln

GAMES SATURDAY, OCT. 19

Des Moines at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Muskegon

Madison at Team USA

Team USA at Chicago

Dubuque at Sioux City

Youngstown at Lincoln

Cedar Rapids at Omaha

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

GAMES SUNDAY, OCT. 20

Madison at Team USA

Cedar Rapids at Tri-City

