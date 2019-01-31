Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;50;37;11;2;76;201;144

Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140

Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149

Boston;51;27;17;7;61;148;135

Buffalo;50;25;19;6;56;145;149

Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170

Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172

Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122

Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162

Pittsburgh;50;27;17;6;60;176;154

Columbus;50;28;19;3;59;161;155

Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149

N.Y. Rangers;50;22;21;7;51;143;168

Philadelphia;51;22;23;6;50;146;172

New Jersey;50;19;24;7;45;149;171

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Winnipeg;51;33;16;2;68;176;143

Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135

Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142

Dallas;50;25;21;4;54;127;128

Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162

St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149

Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145

San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167

Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140

Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161

Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153

Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142

Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163

Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, OT

Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3

GAMES TODAY

Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Edmonton at Philadelphia, noon

New Jersey at Montreal, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97

Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118

Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121

Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142

Ced. Rapids;17;15;2;2;38;108;104

Central Ill.;16;19;2;1;35;124;140

Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127

Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133

Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90

Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110

Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112

Sioux Falls;23;10;3;1;50;135;121

Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106

Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117

Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132

Lincoln;10;23;3;2;25;106;143

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Sioux Falls 6, Central Illinois 4

GAMES TODAY

Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Team USA

Muskegon at Sioux City

Dubuque at Cedar Rapids

Central Illinois at Des Moines

Youngstown at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Madison at Omaha

GAMES SATURDAY

Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Sioux City

Green Bay at Cedar Rapids

Youngstown at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Fargo at Dubuque

Lincoln at Omaha

MHSHL standings

VARSITY

;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19

Sioux City;19;3;2;0;40;98;31

Omaha;17;6;1;0;35;82;58

Cedar Rapids;17;5;0;0;34;107;43

Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;80;55

Kansas City;14;8;1;1;30;93;71

D.M. Oak Leafs;13;10;0;1;27;77;59

D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69

Lincoln;11;12;0;0;22;76;87

Fremont;5;17;1;0;11;41;110

Mason City;3;21;1;0;7;45;121

Ames;2;23;1;0;6;36;136

Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Ames 2 OT

GAME TODAY

Quad City at Dubuque

GAMES SATURDAY

Mason City at Cedar Rapids

Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs

Kansas City at Lincoln

Fremont at Omaha

Dubuque at Quad City

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments