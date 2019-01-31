NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Tampa Bay;50;37;11;2;76;201;144
Toronto;49;30;17;2;62;174;140
Montreal;51;28;18;5;61;154;149
Boston;51;27;17;7;61;148;135
Buffalo;50;25;19;6;56;145;149
Florida;48;20;20;8;48;152;170
Detroit;51;19;25;7;45;145;172
Ottawa;50;19;26;5;43;156;187
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
N.Y. Islanders;49;29;15;5;63;147;122
Washington;50;27;17;6;60;171;162
Pittsburgh;50;27;17;6;60;176;154
Columbus;50;28;19;3;59;161;155
Carolina;50;24;20;6;54;140;149
N.Y. Rangers;50;22;21;7;51;143;168
Philadelphia;51;22;23;6;50;146;172
New Jersey;50;19;24;7;45;149;171
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Winnipeg;51;33;16;2;68;176;143
Nashville;52;30;18;4;64;161;135
Minnesota;50;26;21;3;55;142;142
Dallas;50;25;21;4;54;127;128
Colorado;50;22;20;8;52;169;162
St. Louis;49;22;22;5;49;139;149
Chicago;51;18;24;9;45;156;190
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Calgary;51;33;13;5;71;190;145
San Jose;52;29;16;7;65;187;167
Vegas;52;29;19;4;62;157;140
Vancouver;51;23;22;6;52;147;161
Anaheim;51;21;21;9;51;120;153
Arizona;50;23;23;4;50;132;142
Edmonton;50;23;24;3;49;144;163
Los Angeles;50;20;26;4;44;114;150
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2, OT
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3
GAMES TODAY
Calgary at Washington, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Edmonton at Philadelphia, noon
New Jersey at Montreal, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 6 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Florida, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles vs. N.Y. Islanders, 6 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Arizona at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;8;2;1;57;153;97
Chicago;24;12;1;0;49;142;118
Dubuque;17;14;3;3;40;116;121
Youngstown;18;15;1;3;40;122;142
Ced. Rapids;17;15;2;2;38;108;104
Central Ill.;16;19;2;1;35;124;140
Team USA;15;13;2;3;35;128;127
Green Bay;14;17;4;1;33;107;133
Madison;8;22;3;2;21;67;126
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;29;8;1;1;60;139;90
Waterloo;24;10;3;1;52;146;110
Des Moines;23;11;1;3;50;136;112
Sioux Falls;23;10;3;1;50;135;121
Sioux City;18;12;5;1;42;110;106
Fargo;19;15;1;2;41;112;117
Omaha;11;19;2;4;28;88;132
Lincoln;10;23;3;2;25;106;143
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Sioux Falls 6, Central Illinois 4
GAMES TODAY
Fargo at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Team USA
Muskegon at Sioux City
Dubuque at Cedar Rapids
Central Illinois at Des Moines
Youngstown at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux Falls
Madison at Omaha
GAMES SATURDAY
Muskegon at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Sioux City
Green Bay at Cedar Rapids
Youngstown at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Fargo at Dubuque
Lincoln at Omaha
MHSHL standings
VARSITY
;W;L;OL:SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Waterloo;24;0;0;1;49;136;19
Sioux City;19;3;2;0;40;98;31
Omaha;17;6;1;0;35;82;58
Cedar Rapids;17;5;0;0;34;107;43
Quad City;17;7;0;0;34;80;55
Kansas City;14;8;1;1;30;93;71
D.M. Oak Leafs;13;10;0;1;27;77;59
D.M. Capitals;12;11;2;0;26;91;69
Lincoln;11;12;0;0;22;76;87
Fremont;5;17;1;0;11;41;110
Mason City;3;21;1;0;7;45;121
Ames;2;23;1;0;6;36;136
Dubuque;2;20;1;0;5;27;130
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Des Moines Oak Leafs 3, Ames 2 OT
GAME TODAY
Quad City at Dubuque
GAMES SATURDAY
Mason City at Cedar Rapids
Sioux City at Des Moines Oak Leafs
Kansas City at Lincoln
Fremont at Omaha
Dubuque at Quad City
