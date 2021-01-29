 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hockey: USHL's Friday scoreboard
0 comments
agate
HOCKEY

Hockey: USHL's Friday scoreboard

clip art hockey

USHL

Friday’s results

Dubuque 4, Waterloo 1

Green Bay 7, Team USA 2

Team USA 6, Youngstown 3

Muskegon 5, Chicago 3

Sioux Falls 10, Lincoln 4

Sioux city 4, Fargo 2

Tri-City 6, Omaha 0

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News