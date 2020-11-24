 Skip to main content
Hockey: USHL standings
HOCKEY

Hockey: USHL standings

USHL

Eastern Conference

;W;L;OTL;SO;Pts

Green Bay;3;1;0;1;7

Chicago;2;1;0;0;4

Muskegon;2;2;0;0;4

Youngstown;1;2;0;0;2

Team USA;1;0;0;0;2

Dubuque;0;3;0;0;0

Western Conference

;W;L;OTL;SO;Pts

Fargo;3;1;1;0;7

Omaha;3;1;0;0;6

Tri-City;3;2;0;0;6

Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4

Waterloo;1;1;0;0;2

Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2

Sioux Falls;1;3;0;0;2

Lincoln;0;1;1;0;1

GAMES TODAY

Youngstown at Team USA

Chicago at Green Bay

Omaha at Sioux City, ppd

Des Moines at Sioux Falls

Lincoln at Waterloo, ppd

GAMES THURSDAY

Dubuque at Waterloo, ppd

