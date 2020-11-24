Hockey: USHL standings

USHL
Eastern Conference
;W;L;OTL;SO;Pts
Green Bay;3;1;0;1;7
Chicago;2;1;0;0;4
Muskegon;2;2;0;0;4
Youngstown;1;2;0;0;2
Team USA;1;0;0;0;2
Dubuque;0;3;0;0;0
Western Conference
;W;L;OTL;SO;Pts
Fargo;3;1;1;0;7
Omaha;3;1;0;0;6
Tri-City;3;2;0;0;6
Des Moines;2;0;0;0;4
Waterloo;1;1;0;0;2
Sioux City;1;2;0;0;2
Sioux Falls;1;3;0;0;2
Lincoln;0;1;1;0;1
GAMES TODAY
Youngstown at Team USA
Chicago at Green Bay
Omaha at Sioux City, ppd
Des Moines at Sioux Falls
Lincoln at Waterloo, ppd
GAMES THURSDAY
Dubuque at Waterloo, ppd
