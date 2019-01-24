NHL
GAMES SATURDAY
NHL All-Star weekend
Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars at San Jose, Calif., 7:15 p.m.
Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars: at San Jose, Calif., 8:15 p.m.
All-Star Game Final: TBD vs. TBD at San Jose, Calif., 9:15 p.m.
USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92
Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114
Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119
Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96
Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130
Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122
Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123
Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118
Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA
Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81
Waterloo;23;10;3;1;50;143;109
Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104
Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112
Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100
Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105
Omaha;11;19;1;3;26;83;125
Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Waterloo 5, Omaha 1
GAMES TODAY
Central Illinois at Team USA
Fargo at Muskegon
Des Moines at Sioux City
Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids
Lincoln at Green Bay
Dubuque at Madison
Youngstown at Tri-City
GAMES SATURDAY
Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.
Central Illinois at Team USA
Team USA at Muskegon
Fargo at Chicago
Tri-City at Des Moines
Lincoln at Green Bay
Sioux Falls at Madison
Youngstown at Omaha
GAMES SUNDAY
Tri-City at Sioux City
Fargo at Chicago
Youngstown at Omaha
