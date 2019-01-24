Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

GAMES SATURDAY

NHL All-Star weekend

Central All-Stars vs Pacific All-Stars at San Jose, Calif., 7:15 p.m.

Metropolitan All-Stars vs Atlantic All-Stars:  at San Jose, Calif., 8:15 p.m.

All-Star Game Final: TBD vs. TBD at San Jose, Calif., 9:15 p.m.

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Muskegon;27;7;2;0;56;152;92

Chicago;22;12;1;0;45;130;114

Dubuque;16;14;3;3;38;113;119

Ced. Rapids;16;13;2;2;36;102;96

Youngstown;16;14;1;3;36;112;130

Central Ill.;15;17;2;1;33;113;122

Green Bay;13;16;4;1;31;100;123

Team USA;13;12;2;3;31;112;118

Madison;8;21;2;2;20;63;120

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts.;GF;GA

Tri-City;26;8;1;1;54;122;81

Waterloo;23;10;3;1;50;143;109

Des Moines;22;10;1;3;48;129;104

Sioux Falls;21;9;3;1;46;123;112

Sioux City;18;11;5;0;41;107;100

Fargo;18;13;1;2;39;107;105

Omaha;11;19;1;3;26;83;125

Lincoln;8;23;3;1;20;94;135

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Waterloo 5, Omaha 1

GAMES TODAY

Central Illinois at Team USA

Fargo at Muskegon

Des Moines at Sioux City

Sioux Falls at Cedar Rapids

Lincoln at Green Bay

Dubuque at Madison

Youngstown at Tri-City

GAMES SATURDAY

Cedar Rapids at Waterloo, 7:05 p.m.

Central Illinois at Team USA

Team USA at Muskegon

Fargo at Chicago

Tri-City at Des Moines

Lincoln at Green Bay

Sioux Falls at Madison

Youngstown at Omaha

GAMES SUNDAY

Tri-City at Sioux City

Fargo at Chicago

Youngstown at Omaha

