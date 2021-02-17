Hockey: USHL standings

USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;21;7;2;0;44;150;108
Muskegon;16;11;1;2;35;137;131
Green Bay;16;7;0;2;34;102;92
Team USA;13;10;1;1;28;119;117
Dubuque;11;15;1;0;23;91;117
Youngstown;6;14;2;1;15;73;96
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Fargo;19;11;2;0;40;102;92
Tri-City;16;10;0;1;33;88;65
Omaha;16;14;0;0;32;87;83
Des Moines;14;11;3;0;31;82;79
Sioux City;14;15;1;0;29;85;81
Sioux Falls;13;14;3;0;29;93;102
Waterloo;10;16;1;0;21;78;92
Lincoln;10;15;1;0;21;66;97
GAME TODAY
Youngstown at Muskegon
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Omaha
Chicago at Team USA
Youngstown at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Des Moines
Green Bay at Dubuque
Sioux City at Fargo
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Des Moines
Chicago at Youngstown
Sioux City at Fargo
Lincoln at Omaha
Team USA at Muskegon
Sioux Falls at Tri-City
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.