Hockey: USHL standings
Hockey: USHL standings

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;21;7;2;0;44;150;108

Muskegon;16;11;1;2;35;137;131

Green Bay;16;7;0;2;34;102;92

Team USA;13;10;1;1;28;119;117

Dubuque;11;15;1;0;23;91;117

Youngstown;6;14;2;1;15;73;96

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OTL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Fargo;19;11;2;0;40;102;92

Tri-City;16;10;0;1;33;88;65

Omaha;16;14;0;0;32;87;83

Des Moines;14;11;3;0;31;82;79

Sioux City;14;15;1;0;29;85;81

Sioux Falls;13;14;3;0;29;93;102

Waterloo;10;16;1;0;21;78;92

Lincoln;10;15;1;0;21;66;97

GAME TODAY

Youngstown at Muskegon

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha

Chicago at Team USA

Youngstown at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Des Moines

Green Bay at Dubuque

Sioux City at Fargo

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Des Moines

Chicago at Youngstown

Sioux City at Fargo

Lincoln at Omaha

Team USA at Muskegon

Sioux Falls at Tri-City

