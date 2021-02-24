Hockey: USHL standings

USHL standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OTL;SO;PTS;GF;GA
Chicago;23;8;2;0;48;163;120
Muskegon;19;11;1;2;41;147;136
Green Bay;18;8;0;2;38;110;101
Team USA;15;11;3;1;34;135;132
Dubuque;12;15;2;0;26;99;123
Youngstown;6;17;3;1;16;81;113
WESTERN CONFERENCE
;W;L;OTL;SO;PTS;GF;GA
Fargo;21;11;2;0;44;110;95
Omaha;18;14;0;1;99;93
Tri-City;17;11;1;1;36;98;75
Des Moines;16;11;3;0;35;96;82
Sioux Falls;15;15;3;0;33;104;114
Sioux City;14;17;1;0;29;88;89
Waterloo;11;18;1;0;23;87;108
Lincoln;10;17;1;0;21;69;105
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Omaha
Muskegon at Youngstown
Chicago at Des Moines
Team USA at Green Bay
Lincoln at Sioux City
GAMES SATURDAY
Chicago at Waterloo
Muskegon at Youngstown
Des Moines at Dubuque
Team USA at Green Bay
Sioux City at Lincoln
Omaha at Sioux Falls
Fargo at Tri-City
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.