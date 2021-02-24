 Skip to main content
Hockey: USHL standings
agate
HOCKEY

Hockey: USHL standings

USHL standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OTL;SO;PTS;GF;GA

Chicago;23;8;2;0;48;163;120

Muskegon;19;11;1;2;41;147;136

Green Bay;18;8;0;2;38;110;101

Team USA;15;11;3;1;34;135;132

Dubuque;12;15;2;0;26;99;123

Youngstown;6;17;3;1;16;81;113

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;OTL;SO;PTS;GF;GA

Fargo;21;11;2;0;44;110;95

Omaha;18;14;0;1;99;93

Tri-City;17;11;1;1;36;98;75

Des Moines;16;11;3;0;35;96;82

Sioux Falls;15;15;3;0;33;104;114

Sioux City;14;17;1;0;29;88;89

Waterloo;11;18;1;0;23;87;108

Lincoln;10;17;1;0;21;69;105

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Omaha

Muskegon at Youngstown

Chicago at Des Moines

Team USA at Green Bay

Lincoln at Sioux City

GAMES SATURDAY

Chicago at Waterloo

Muskegon at Youngstown

Des Moines at Dubuque

Team USA at Green Bay

Sioux City at Lincoln

Omaha at Sioux Falls

Fargo at Tri-City

